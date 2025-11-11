Milton Hershey School Board Chair Maria T. Kraus '89 Honored as CORE Trustee of the Year

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition of Residential Excellence (CORE) honored Milton Hershey School (MHS) Board Chairman and alumna Maria T. Kraus '89 with the CORE Trustee of the Year Award at its annual conference in Waco, Texas.

Peter G. Gurt '85, Milton Hershey School President; Maria Kraus '89, Chairman of the MHS Board of Managers; James Turner, MHS Middle Division Associate Director of Home Life and President of the CORE Board of Directors.

The CORE Trustee of the Year Award is a prestigious honor recognizing a trustee or board member from a CORE member institution who demonstrates exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment, and dedication to the success and well-being of students. Recipients of this award embody the life-changing values of residential education and serve as champions for transformational opportunities for children and youth.

"Milton Hershey School is fortunate to benefit from Maria's visionary leadership and deep personal commitment to our mission," said Peter G. Gurt '85, MHS President. "As an alumna, Board Chair, and tireless advocate for our students, she brings passion and purpose to everything she does."

Kraus, a 1989 graduate of MHS, serves as Chairman of the MHS and Hershey Trust Company Boards, becoming the first female MHS graduate to hold this position. As Chairman of both Boards, Kraus works closely with fellow Managers and school leaders to ensure MHS students can lead fulfilling and productive lives. She also serves as the Chairman of The Hershey Company's Board of Directors and is a member of The M.S. Hershey Foundation's Board of Managers.

"I am humbled and honored to receive this acknowledgment," said Kraus. "When I enrolled at MHS, I had no idea the impact it would have on my life, and I certainly never dreamed that I would one day have the privilege of serving the very school that gave me opportunity and hope. Every decision I make as a Board member is guided by that gratitude, and by a deep responsibility to ensure that our students today and in the future have the same life-changing opportunities that were given to me."

ABOUT MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL

Milton Hershey School is one of the world's best private schools, where qualifying students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade live on campus and receive an exceptional educational experience—with all costs covered. For more information, visit mhskids.org.

ABOUT CORE

Founded in 1994, CORE's mission is to represent, advocate, and strengthen residential education programs for children and youth whose homes cannot meet their needs. It administers the Catherine Hershey Residential Education Awards to honor outstanding staff, students, and supporters whose steadfast contributions and dedication exemplify the essence of residential education: affording children from families of low income the opportunities to help them navigate a solid course in career, relationships, and in life.

