Milton Hershey School Names Maria Trinh Kraus '89 as 2026 Alumna of the Year

HERSHEY, Pa., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Hershey School (MHS) has announced Maria Trinh Kraus '89 as its 2026 Alumna of the Year, the highest honor bestowed upon a graduate in recognition of outstanding professional achievement, leadership, and service to the school and its students.

Kraus, a nationally respected business leader and chief financial officer of Wedgewood Pharmacy, is being recognized for her exceptional strategic leadership, deep commitment to the MHS mission, and lasting impact on generations of students.

"It truly is an honor to give back to a school that changed my life."

"Maria embodies the very best of Milton Hershey School," said MHS President Peter G. Gurt '85. "Her life reflects the vision of our founders in the most powerful way—a student whose circumstances were transformed by opportunity and who now dedicates her leadership to creating that same opportunity for others. Her humility, insight, and unwavering commitment to our mission continue to strengthen this institution and expand its impact for years to come."

Kraus' journey is a testament to the life-changing power of an MHS education. She arrived on campus at age 10 after the loss of her mother, facing uncertainty and hardship. At MHS, she found stability, structure, and a community that helped her thrive. She graduated as valedictorian of the Class of 1989, laying the foundation for a distinguished career in finance, strategy, and corporate leadership.

Today, Kraus brings more than 25 years of executive experience to her role as CFO, with a career spanning leadership roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Bioclinica, and Accelerated Enrollment Solutions. Known for her collaborative and people-centered leadership style, she has consistently focused on long-term growth and meaningful impact.

Her influence extends far beyond the corporate world. Since 2018, Kraus has served on the boards of MHS, Hershey Trust Company, The Hershey Company, and The M.S. Hershey Foundation. Through her leadership across these organizations, MHS has expanded career-focused education opportunities, including internships, mentorship programs, and strategic partnerships that prepare students for success beyond graduation.

Kraus also made history as the first female graduate to serve as chairman of the MHS, Hershey Trust Company, and The Hershey Company Boards, a milestone that reflects both her leadership and the enduring strength of the Hersheys' legacy.

Despite these accomplishments, Kraus remains grounded in gratitude and purpose.

"I just want to do good," Kraus said. "To make sure the Milton Hershey School Trust lives in perpetuity to serve as many students as possible. It truly is an honor to give back to a school that changed my life. I wouldn't be where I am today without Milton Hershey School."

Throughout her career and service, Kraus has championed a vision of collaboration—bringing together the Hershey entities founded by chocolatier Milton S. Hershey—to expand opportunities and strengthen outcomes for students and alumni. Her leadership has helped create a more connected ecosystem that continues to open doors for young people.

"Getting Alumna of the Year is not something I sought," Kraus added. "If it's a result of work that impacts lives, then I'm honored. What matters most is making sure we're building something strong enough to serve even more students in the future."

Her journey—from a young student navigating loss to a leader shaping the future of one of the nation's most unique educational institutions—stands as a compelling reminder of what is possible when opportunity meets determination.

About Milton Hershey School

Milton Hershey School is one of the world's best private schools, where qualifying students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade live on campus and receive an exceptional educational experience—with all costs covered. For more information, visit mhskids.org.

SOURCE Milton Hershey School