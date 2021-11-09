Milton Security Adds Virtual CISO to List of Expert Services

BREA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, a leading provider of Threat Hunting as a Service, XDR & MDR (MxDR) SOC Services, today added a Virtual CISO (vCISO) offering to their list of Expert Services, further extending their ability to protect brands. The vCISO will allow organizations to utilize the experience and knowledge of a seasoned c-suite security expert without the need to support a full-time headcount.

The Milton Security Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) is a fractional CISO role that satisfies the same positional requirements but without the financial commitment of a staff position. Filled by individuals who have direct experience in the CISO role, the vCISO is available to attend planning and strategy meetings, review current security posture and framework against industry regulations, and even report to the board. With an intricate understanding of an organization's unique requirements, model, and strategy, the vCISO is able to provide thought leadership and act as an extension of the executive team.

"With all of the cyber attacks in the news recently, a lot of executive teams are realizing that their organization isn't immune from threat actors," said Eric Cowperwaithe, COO of Milton Security. "They've always known that security was important, but now it's beginning to hit a little closer to home and they are trying to figure out how to incorporate a CISO role into their already tight bottom line. The Milton Security vCISO is our answer - organizations get the benefit of a security leader without the overhead of a full-time staff position."

The addition of the vCISO to the Expert Services line-up comes after feedback from numerous organizational leaders who voiced a desire to have a security executive on staff while managing within finite budgets. As the President of the United States follows through on the Cybersecurity Executive Order enacted May 12th, 2021, industries are putting various regulatory frameworks in place to match compliance. While organizations put policies and procedures in place to follow suit, there is more pressure to ensure that those regulations are properly implemented.

James McMurry, CEO & Founder of Milton Security added, "Milton Security was founded on the vision that security should not be out of reach for any organization. This is another step in that direction. In addition to our MDR, XDR, Threat Hunting, and SOC services, we launched our Expert Services initiative earlier this year which included Penetration Testing and Network and Application Security Testing, now with the added vCISO services we announced today, we can give organization's board representation from a security standpoint and provide security and framework assessments and reviews to help meet compliance regulations."

About Milton Security

Milton Security operates a 24*7*365 unique Extended Detection & Response/Managed Detection & Response (MxDR) service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure. For over 14 years, Milton's team of Threat Hunters have stopped hundreds of thousands of threats and assisted organizations in protecting themselves around the clock. Milton focuses on the best combination of AI, ML, and Human Correlation, to scout for threats, assist with incident response activities and protect hundreds of customers around the clock.

Milton Security, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007.

