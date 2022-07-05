Milton Security and Cyber Defense Technologies Team Up for VETCON V at DEFCON 30

For the 5th year in a row, Milton Security and Cyber Defense Technologies team up to host VETCON at DEFCON 30.

BREA, Calif. and DULLES, Va., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the close-enough words of Kenny Loggins, "Highway To The…..Painful Zone", VETCON Co-Founders Milton Security (the global leader of Dynamic Threat Hunting) and Cyber Defense Technologies (CDT) (specialists in security solutions for mission-critical systems) jointly announced an in-person VETCON V at DEFCON 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

VETCON

Co-founded in 2018 by Jim McMurry and William Kimble, the founders of Milton Security and Cyber Defense Technologies, respectively, the VETCON conference became an official event of the DEFCON Hacker Conference designed to support veterans in the Information Security (InfoSec) field. Unofficially, VETCON became one of DEFCON's "Can't Miss" events, allowing veterans an entertaining space to network, connect and, quite literally, relive the glamorous–and occasionally unglamorous–days of serving America.

"Last year's event, 'RECALLED' was a massive success, given that we were just allowed to be back in-person for events," said James McMurry, Milton CEO. "This year, we're expecting an even bigger turnout and stronger, friendly competition among the different branches. This year's theme is inspired by quite a few 80s references that have re-emerged at the top of their respective charts and if I have any piece of advice for attendees, you might want to brush up on those references."

This year's VETCON theme is "NEED FOR SPEED: Highway to the Painful Zone." Through various military service-borne contests and feats of menial skills, veterans are pitted against different services to win official VETCON swag, the ultimate badge of honor and collector's items for veteran DEFCON attendees. One service will reign supreme at the end of the night and carry forward bragging rights until next year's event. In addition to the friendly competition, there will also be a "Recruiting Office", a resume review services for veterans.

William Kimble, CEO of Cyber Defense Technologies added, "The VETCON party at DEFCON is more than just fun and games–our mission brings veterans in the InfoSec community closer through networking, teamwork, and healthy competition. Although I look forward to the interservice rivalry, as a Marine veteran, I'm sure the Marines will win everything."

The event is open to all DEFCON attendees with a focus on military veterans. VETCON V will take place starting at 2100 on Saturday, August 13th. The VETCON planners are expecting around 2,500 people in attendance. For those that cannot attend in person, the VETCON discord channel is an option for virtual attendance. Further details will be provided as the date approaches. To follow along for future updates, follow @VetConActual on Twitter or visit the website at www.vetconactual.com .

About Milton Security

Milton Security is the global leader in Dynamic Threat Hunting. Operating a true 24x7x365 Security Operation Center with AI/ML-enhanced human Threat Hunters, Milton Security is on a mission to put exceptional cyber security within reach for all organizations. For 15 years, Milton's team of Threat Hunters have stopped hundreds of thousands of threats and assisted organizations in defending against threat actors around the clock.

We were the first Dynamic Threat Hunting provider, and we're still the leader.

www.miltonsecurity.com

Milton Security, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007.

About Cyber Defense Technologies

Cyber Defense Technologies (CDT), based in Dulles, Virginia, provides niche cyber capabilities to critical security missions since 2010. As a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), the firm is comprised of a cadre of 85% US Military veterans. CDT is focused on securing critical technologies that preserve national security domains. CDT's high-caliber services are achieved through utilizing extensively credentialed engineers with freedom of thought to solve challenging security problems. CDT's niche is the enhancement and safeguarding of security missions within high stakes organizations.

Security Driven. Mission Focused.

www.cyberdefensetechnologies.com

Cyber Defense Technologies℠ is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2010.

