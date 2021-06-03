Milton Security Announces 29-Day Proof of Value Trial in June

BREA, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, a leading provider of Threat Hunting as a Service, XDR & MDR (MxDR) SOC Services, announced today that, for customers who sign up for the service in the month of June, the typical Proof of Value (POV) trial will include an additional 14 days of free monitoring in conjunction with the organization's 14th anniversary.

The Milton Security POV is a 15-day trial designed to demonstrate the effectiveness of Milton Hunt Teams and Threat Models, within the context of an organization's unique environment. In honor of the upcoming 14th anniversary of Milton Security, if an organization signs up for POV services during the month of June, that trial period will extend to 29 days - an additional 14 days.

"With all of the big cyber attacks in the news lately, such as the Colonial Pipeline, JBS, and now FUJIFILM attacks, security should be the top priority of every organization" said James McMurry, CEO of Milton Security. "We turn 14 this month - on June 17th, to be exact - and while 14 isn't a 'big year' we wanted to celebrate by adding more value. Here at Milton, we take security seriously and there shouldn't be a barrier to a protected network. By adding an additional 14 days to our free Proof of Value in honor of our 14th anniversary, we're completely removing any hurdles that organizations might have to taking our services for a spin."

The Milton Security Proof of Value benefits include:

VISIBILITY

Real 24x7 Active Threat Hunting. Milton Security does not use 24x7 as a Marketing Term. So that means no 18x7 with 6-8 hour SLA's. Milton Security brings visibility to your infrastructure and Security Posture.

MANPOWER

Let's face it - most IT teams are stretched thin with initiatives and projects. Most teams don't have the bandwidth to dedicate time to actively hunt through the mass amount of event messages systems are generating. Until now.

INCIDENT RESPONSE

What keeps you up at night? Would it be your AD infrastructure being compromised? Or a possible PII data leak. Being able to lay your head down at night or enjoy that weekend dinner with family is important and knowing that you have a 24x7 Incident Response team ready to assist at a moment's notice. We give you peace of mind.

Eric Cowperthwaite, COO of Milton Security added, "I can't believe we are turning 14 this month. We have so many exciting announcements coming this year that will add a ton of value for our clients. This extended POV trial for the month of June is just the start. With almost a full month of free MDR and Threat Hunting services and the visible increase in significant attacks in the news, you'd have to be crazy to pass this up. This is going to be an incredible year."

About Milton Security

Milton Security operates a 24*7*365 unique Extended Detection & Response/Managed Detection & Response (MxDR) service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure. For 14 years, Milton's team of Threat Hunters have stopped thousands of threats and assisted organizations in protecting themselves around the clock. Milton focuses on the best combination of AI, ML, and Human Correlation, to scout for threats, assist with incident response activities and protect hundreds of customers around the clock.

www.miltonsecurity.com | +1.888.674.9001 | [email protected]

Milton Security, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007.

