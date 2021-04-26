Milton Security Announces the Launch of Expert Services

BREA, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, a leading provider of Threat Hunting as a Service, XDR & MDR (MxDR) SOC Services, announced today that it will be providing a new range of Expert Services to meet client demand for enhanced security capability. The move will greatly strengthen Milton Security's ability to deliver great services to clients with a focus on current security capability, offensive security services, and executive security consulting.

This range of services provides an on-demand capability to improve and enhance security that compliments and strengthens the already existing Threat Hunting, XDR & MDR services being provided on an on-going, managed basis. By helping customers identify gaps in capability and test existing capabilities, Milton will help customers take their security to the next level.

Milton Security's Expert Services will now include the following:

Offensive security services, including penetration testing and application security testing

Current State of Security, including regulatory frameworks and security controls assessments

Executive Security Services, including virtual CISO, program assessments, and security roadmaps

"Our clients have routinely asked for this sort of capability over the years. Not only that, our adversaries are continuously, and aggressively, growing their capabilities every day," said James McMurry, Founder and CEO of Milton Security. "This new capability will enable us to support our customers in an ever-evolving manner to stay ahead of the threats they face. We are going to continue to make Milton Security the premier and trusted provider of Security Services, not just Threat Hunting, XDR and MDR Services."

By adding these Expert Services to Milton's arsenal, customers will benefit from the broadened array of security - both offensive and defensive. Offensive measures, such as penetration testing and application security testing, will inform the defensive measures that need to be added or increased, creating a holistic approach to cyber security.

"This move by Milton Security comes at a time when nation-state activity, ransomware attacks, and malware reports have increased more than 127%," said Eric Cowperthwaite, COO of Milton Security. "As always, this speaks volumes about our drive to enable our customers to improve their security and defend their data, intellectual property, systems, and people. This is a place that takes that mission seriously."

About Milton Security

Milton Security operates a 24*7*365 unique Extended Detection & Response/Managed Detection & Response (MxDR) service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure. For 14 years, Milton's team of Threat Hunters have stopped thousands of threats and assisted organizations in protecting themselves around the clock. Milton focuses on the best combination of AI, ML, and Human Correlation, to scout for threats, assist with incident response activities and protect hundreds of customers around the clock.

It's Milton Security. Obviously, We Protect Your Brand.

www.miltonsecurity.com | +1.888.674.9001 | [email protected]

Milton Security, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007.

