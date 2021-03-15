Milton Security Applauds Biden's American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for Taking Cybersecurity Seriously

BREA, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, a leading provider of Threat Hunting as a Service, XDR & MDR (MxDR) SOC Services, by way of CEO James McMurry, issued a formal statement today, praising the Biden administration for allocating funds to improve cyber defense as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was signed into law last Thursday.

In the law, the United States Digital Service will have access to $200M to transform critical government services for the people, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will get $650M to defend against today's cybersecurity threats and build a more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future. In addition, the Technology Modernization Fund will receive $1B to deliver services to the American public more quickly and better secure sensitive systems and data.

"It's great to see the current administration taking cybersecurity seriously," said James McMurry, CEO of Milton Security. "This law will provide needed funding for CISA, to make it more effective. With nation-state attacks like the SolarWinds attack ever increasing and a new front on the cold war developing, protecting our nation's digital assets and data is becoming more complex. It is important that we assume the correct posture and develop cybersecurity tools for our changing world. Not only is the President prioritizing equity in access for government services, he is also ensuring that the infrastructure and skills are in place to keep it safe."

Milton Security operates a 24*7*365 unique Extended Detection & Response/Managed Detection & Response (MxDR) service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure. For 14 years, Milton's team of Threat Hunters have stopped thousands of threats and assisted organizations in protecting themselves around the clock. Milton focuses on the best combination of AI, ML, and Human Correlation, to scout for threats, assist with incident response activities and protect hundreds of customers around the clock.

www.miltonsecurity.com | +1.888.674.9001 | [email protected]

Milton Security, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007.

