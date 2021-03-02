Milton Security Awarded Authorized Skillbridge Organization Status

BREA, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, a leading provider of Threat Hunting as a Service, XDR & MDR (MxDR) SOC Services, announced today that it has been awarded the status of Authorized SkillBridge Organization by the United States Department of Defense. Each year over 200,000 Service members transition out of the military. The SkillBridge program matches Active Duty Service Members with industry leaders to provide valuable civilian work experience during their transition from the military.

Milton Security is an industry leader in Infosec and network security. For Service Members who are looking to transition into a civilian career, the DoD SkillBridge program allows up to 180 days of specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the final months of Active Duty. For those members looking to move into a career in cyber security, Milton Security is now an authorized organization to provide that training.

"Milton Security has a heart for military service, since our founding," said Ethan Coulter, President of Milton Security. "It is a privilege to be able to give back and train our Service Members after they have given so much to protect our freedoms. Transitioning to civilian life is difficult, and if we can ensure proper training, skill development, and a rewarding career path for those currently in uniform, we are honored to do so."

At no cost to the service member or the U.S. government, the SkillBridge program allows service members to receive their military compensation and benefits while they gain valuable training and work experience from industry partners. As of February, 25th, 2021, Milton Security is an official Authorized SkillBridge Organization offering a 121-150 day hybrid internship program.

"As a Service Disabled, Veteran Owned business, we are proud to be awarded this status by the DoD," said Milton Security CEO James McMurry, a Service-Disabled Veteran of the United States Coast Guard. "We know what it's like to transition out of service into the civilian world, so being able to provide valuable training for our service members is one way we continue to give back to our country. So many of our Service Members have incredible talent and Milton Security has the honor of focusing those skills into a career path in the Infosec industry that is rewarding for the service member and valuable to the organizations that hire them."

The DoD SkillBridge program is an opportunity for Service Members to gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of service. SkillBridge connects Service members with industry partners in real-world job experiences. To learn more about the DoD SkillBridge program, visit https://dodskillbridge.usalearning.gov/.

Milton Security operates a 24*7*365 unique Extended Detection & Response/Managed Detection & Response (MxDR) service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure. For 14 years, Milton's team of Threat Hunters have stopped thousands of threats and assisted organizations in protecting themselves around the clock. Milton focuses on the best combination of AI, ML, and Human Correlation, to scout for threats, assist with incident response activities and protect hundreds of customers around the clock.

