Milton Security Group Partners with SynED to Strengthen the Cyber Workforce in California

FULLERTON, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security Group, Inc.®, a leading cybersecurity company specializing in 24*7 cyber threat hunting, monitoring, and incident response, announced today a new partnership with SynED to increase professional employment opportunities throughout the cybersecurity industry. This partnership leads the way for this effort in Orange County, CA.

SynED is a non-profit organization working with educational institutions, training partners, placement agencies and service providers to increase a strong and highly skilled workforce throughout California.

"This partnership codifies one of Milton Security's core values, helping others, since our founding 13 years ago. Our goal is to help even more people enter the cybersecurity industry and we have established a successful legacy by hiring individuals who do not fit a traditional mold. We seek out the passionate, the unconventional, the veteran and invest in them through hands-on experiences. The longevity of our team and collective performance has created significant organic growth and advancement opportunities for our team members," said James McMurry, CEO and Founder of Milton Security.

"Through strong partnerships, like we have with Milton Security, we will build the foundation of a new approach for developing a robust cybersecurity talent supply chain and subsequently strengthening the overall security of our nation," said Scott Young, President of synED. "We are thrilled to work with such passionate and visionary partners."

Milton Security and SynED have established a baseline of skills to evaluate and further develop cybersecurity candidates. Milton Security will share this knowledge to assist other organizations in placing their candidates and building a stronger cybersecurity workforce.

Ethan Coulter, President of Milton Security said: "We help passionate people find their path into this industry. This not only benefits professionals seeking to enter our industry, but our customers as well, and yes, even our competitors. We are proud to take part in this program and push our industry forward."

About Milton Security Group, Inc.®:

Milton Security Group, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007.

Milton Security operates a 24*7*365 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure. Using a combination of AI, ML, and human correlation, Milton Threat Hunters scout for threats and assists with incident response activities in real time 24 hours a day. According to a recent report by Gartner, "Managed detection and response services allow organizations to add 24/7 dedicated threat monitoring, detection and response capabilities via a turnkey approach." Milton Security MDR goes above and beyond this by active threat hunting, not just monitoring.

About SynED

SynED is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting educational excellence by providing higher education professional services to facilitate the development of new models of curriculum, industry alliance, service, and delivery.

SynED has teamed up with the California-based organizations and focused program with the goal of building new and innovative talent and retention programs for companies participating in the defense supply chain. SynED's goal is to help the entire industry leverage their collective skills and resources to increase the number of qualified and career ready professionals.

