Milton Security Hires Cowperthwaite As Chief Operating Officer

BREA, Calif., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, a leading provider of Threat Hunting as a Service, XDR & MDR (MxDR) SOC Services, announced today that it has hired well-known industry veteran Eric Cowperthwaite as Chief Operating Officer. The move will greatly strengthen Milton Security's ability to deliver great services to clients. Cowperthwaite's focus in this new role will be driving value for clients through operational delivery and excellence.

Previously, Cowperthwaite worked for Herjavec Group, as a VP, running their Professional Services organization. He has been a system engineer, consultant, Chief Information Security Officer, and led strategy and executive consulting teams in his more than 30 years in the security industry. As a veteran of the US Army, with service in West Germany and the Middle East, including Operation Desert Storm, Cowperthwaite deepens the bench of veteran leadership at Milton Security. He has worked for such organizations as EDS, Core Security, Providence Health & Services, and Esterline Technologies prior to his role at Herjavec Group. This wide and varied experience will be key to Milton moving to the next level.

"Eric and I have known each other for many years and I consider him a friend and colleague. Eric is truly a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. He understands global sales, go-to-market strategy, and customer satisfaction in a way that few information security executives can hope to, and he's got a proven track record of maximizing the growth potential of a range of businesses," said James McMurry, Founder and CEO of Milton Security. "Eric is joining an energetic team at the perfect time to light the engine of scale and growth. In the past, I've had the opportunity to be a trusted security provider for Eric when he was a CISO. Now I have the opportunity to have Eric working with me so that we can make Milton Security the premier trusted provider of Threat Hunting, XDR and MDR Services."

Cowperthwaite joins Milton Security at a time when nation-state activity, ransomware attacks, and malware reports have increased more than 127%. With his wide breadth of knowledge, Cowperthwaite will be able to quickly onboard and start making a difference for clients. His respect and trust in the Infosec industry will help Milton increase their service offerings as well as differentiated customer experience.

"I am so excited to come onboard with Milton Security Group," said Eric Cowperthwaite. "Jim, Ethan Coulter (President of Milton) and the rest of the Milton crew are a fantastic group of people and great security practitioners. I truly appreciate the opportunity to be part of this special group of people focused on taking cyber security to the next level. Milton's proprietary tools and platforms bring great value to their clients in ways that just can't be matched with traditional, legacy security tools. My focus has always been to make security work, protecting the enterprise from all the challenges and risks we see in the cyber landscape today. This is a place that takes that mission seriously."

