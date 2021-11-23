Milton Security Opens New Washington D.C. Office

BREA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, a leading provider of Threat Hunting as a Service, XDR & MDR (MxDR) SOC Services, announced plans today to further expand its U.S. presence with the opening of an office in the Capital, Washington, D.C. The company will initially open its doors at Servcorp, a shared workspace located at 1717 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 1025, with the intention of further expanding and taking a permanent location in 2022.

"Adding a third location in the U.S. was intentional and instrumental for our continuing growth," said James McMurry, CEO and Founder of Milton Security. "With the rapid growth of Federal Cyber Regulations, and the signing of the infrastructure bill by President Biden last week, which allocates $2 billion for Cybersecurity over 4 years, this location will become a major hub for Milton Security."

"We are very excited about the new location in D.C.," commented Eric Cowperthwaite, COO of Milton Security. "Expanding into our nation's Capital city, will allow us to better engage our federal government customers, and recruit from a large diverse talent pool, that includes a large veteran population. It also allows us to connect with prospective customers."

Milton Security now has three locations: Brea, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Washington, D.C.

About Milton Security

Milton Security operates a 24*7*365 unique Extended Detection & Response/Managed Detection & Response (MxDR) service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure. For over 14 years, Milton's team of Threat Hunters have stopped hundreds of thousands of threats and assisted organizations in protecting themselves around the clock. Milton focuses on the best combination of AI, ML, and Human Correlation, to scout for threats, assist with incident response activities and protect hundreds of customers around the clock.

It's Milton Security. Obviously, We Protect Your Brand.

www.miltonsecurity.com | +1.888.674.9001 | [email protected]

Milton Security, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007.

Media Contact:

Sal Vilardo

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

843.408.7869

SOURCE Milton Security