Milton Security Sponsors Maker Faire OC

Milton Security sponsors the largest celebration of invention, creativity, curiosity, and hands-on learning in Orange County - Maker Faire OC

BREA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, the global leader of Dynamic Threat Hunting, announced today they are the official sponsor of the Electronic Tinkerspace for Maker Faire OC, a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness in Orange County. The sponsoring of Maker Faire coincides with the upcoming announcement of ThreatHunter.ai by Milton Security. ThreatHunter.ai forges a tighter connection between Human Threat Hunters, and the use of AI in hunting down threats in real time that other MDR and EDR services miss.

Maker Faire, now in their 13th year, is the greatest show (and tell) on Earth centered around the Maker Movement. Each Maker Faire is an independently produced, community-based learning event to empower local makers, learners, and doers of all ages. ThreatHunter.ai sponsored Maker Faire OC, and is the official sponsor for the Electronic Tinkerspace, where makers can tinker with raspberry pis, micro controllers, servos, and other small electronics.

"Maker Faire embodies the heart and passions of the cyber security and hacking industry" said James McMurry, CEO and Founder of Milton Security. "Tinkering, building, exploring, and innovating are all part of the mentality of being a Threat Hunter. It takes a creative mind and a passion for discovery to be a maker and we love to see that cultivated and developed in our younger generations. This shows the creativity of the human mind"

At Maker Faire OC, attendees can expect to enjoy combat robots, drone racing, droids, and much more. For more information on Maker Faire OC, visit their website at oc.makerfaire.com .

About Milton Security

Milton Security is the global leader in Dynamic Threat Hunting. Operating a true 24x7x365 Security Operation Center with AI/ML-enhanced human Threat Hunters, Milton Security is changing the game in cyber security with the upcoming ThreatHunter.ai platform. For 15 years, Milton Security's team of Threat Hunters have stopped hundreds of thousands of threats and assisted organizations in defending against threat actors around the clock.

We were the first Dynamic Threat Hunting provider, and we're still the leader.

www.miltonsecurity.com| +1.888.674.9001 [email protected]

Milton Security, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007.

