Milton Security Sponsors urlscan.io

Milton Security sponsors and partners with urlscan.io, a sandbox for the web

BREA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, the global leader of Dynamic Threat Hunting, announced today they have become a corporate sponsor of urlscan.io, the most powerful community service to analyze suspicious and malicious websites in a safe manner. In addition to becoming a corporate sponsor, Milton Security is an urlscan customer as well.

The sponsoring of urlscan.io coincides with the upcoming announcement of ThreatHunter.ai by Milton Security. ThreatHunter.ai forges a tighter connection between Human Threat Hunters, and the use of AI in hunting down threats in real time that other MDR and EDR services miss.

"urlscan.io will play a role for Milton Security in investigating suspicious URLs, validating existing findings, and hunting for undiscovered threats targeting their customers. Milton Security's corporate sponsorship of the urlscan.io community platform allows us to continue offering advanced URL scanning and searching capabilities to the infosec community free of charge," said Johannes Gilger, CEO and founder of urlscan.io.

One of Milton Security's founding principles was to make cyber security attainable for all businesses. Sponsoring tools such as urlscan.io that allows the community to use its services at no cost is just one more step towards achieving that goal.

"urlscan.io to me, embodies the heart and passions of the cyber security and information security industry," said James McMurry, CEO and Founder of Milton Security. "As users of urlscan pro, we have firsthand experience of the value that urslcan.io offers and are excited to help support effective tools that are offered to the infosec community by sponsoring as well."

About Milton Security

Milton Security, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007, that is the global leader in Dynamic Threat Hunting. Operating a true 24x7x365 Security Operation Center with AI/ML-enhanced human Threat Hunters, Milton Security is changing the game in cyber security with the upcoming ThreatHunter.ai platform. For 15 years, Milton Security's team of Threat Hunters have stopped hundreds of thousands of threats and assisted organizations in defending against threat actors around the clock.

We were the first Dynamic Threat Hunting provider, and we're still the leader.

www.miltonsecurity.com | +1.888.674.9001| [email protected]

About urlscan.io

Founded in 2016, urlscan.io has emerged as the most widely used sandbox for analyzing malicious websites and other web-based threats. urlscan.io is a community platform used by tens of thousands of daily active users which submit hundreds of thousands of unique URLs to be scanned each day. The urlscan.io platform is able to detect phishing attacks and brand impersonation attempts targeting more than 850 international brands, including financial services institutions, healthcare companies, government organizations, social networking sites and other high-profile web services. While the community platform has always been free to use, urlscan.io also offers commercial access to the "urlscan Pro - Threat Hunting" platform which is tailor-made for automation, tracking threats and finding the needle in the haystack.

urlscan.io | [email protected] | urlscan GmbH

Contact:

James McMurry

7145154011

[email protected]

SOURCE Milton Security