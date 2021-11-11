BREA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, a leading provider of Threat Hunting as a Service, XDR & MDR (MxDR) SOC Services, issued a statement today on their continued commitment to veterans.

Milton Security Stands with Our Nation’s Fellow Veterans

Milton Security, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned company that specializes in protecting organizations and their brands from cyber attacks. Since 2007, the company has, and will continue to support, train, and hire veterans as they move into the civilian cyber security industry. From newly separated veterans to those who have been in the civilian workforce, Milton Security understands the importance of dedicating oneself to protecting and serving this great nation and translates that to keeping organizations and their brand safe from threats.

"Our commitment to all veterans has never wavered since we started Milton Security over 14 years ago," said James McMurry, CEO & Founder of Milton Security. "Through our work with VETCON, SkillBridge, and other veteran-focused associations, we try to assist veterans to find a new home in cyber security. If any veteran, or soon-to-be veteran is looking for a new command to call home, please don't hesitate to reach out. As one veteran to many, we stand with you." McMurry proudly served as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard aboard various Cutters including the USCGC Roger B Taney (now a museum in Baltimore) and the USCGC Morgenthau.

James McMurry is one of two founders of VETCON, which became an official event of the DEFCON Hacker Conference in order to connect and support veterans in the Information Security field. As an authorized SkillBridge organization, Milton Security helps Service Members transition into a Cyber Security career during their last 180 days of Active Duty, providing first-hand, on the job training in the InfoSec industry at no cost to Service Members or the U.S. government.

Eric Cowperthwaite, Milton Security COO added, "As a veteran, in a company that has a heart towards veterans, we understand what it means to serve and protect - what it means to be part of a team that is working toward a greater good. I'm honored to be part of Milton Security and our continued commitment to helping veterans transition into the cyber security field. That kind of dedication and focus that you learn in the military is difficult to find and we gladly welcome it here at Milton Security." Cowperthwaite served in the US Army for 11 years and is an Operation Desert Shield / Desert Storm veteran.

About Milton Security

Milton Security operates a 24*7*365 unique Extended Detection & Response/Managed Detection & Response (MxDR) service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure. For over 14 years, Milton's team of Threat Hunters have stopped hundreds of thousands of threats and assisted organizations in protecting themselves around the clock. Milton focuses on the best combination of AI, ML, and Human Correlation, to scout for threats, assist with incident response activities and protect hundreds of customers around the clock.

It's Milton Security. Obviously, We Protect Your Brand.

www.miltonsecurity.com | +1.888.674.9001 | [email protected]

Milton Security, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007.

