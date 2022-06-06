Milton Security Wins Coveted Global Infosec Awards During RSA Conference 2022

Milton Security Wins Three Awards In 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, the global leader in Dynamic Threat Hunting, is proud to announce we have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Market Leader XDR

Most Innovative MDR

Market Leader SOC-as-a-Service

Global InfoSec Awards Winner 2022

"We're thrilled to receive three of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said James McMurry, CEO and Founder of Milton Security.

"Milton Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're thrilled to be among this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2022, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog, and our social media channels.

About Milton Security

Milton Security is the global leader in Dynamic Threat Hunting. Operating a true 24x7x365 Security Operation Center with AI/ML-enhanced human Threat Hunters, Milton Security is on a mission to put exceptional cyber security within reach for all organizations. For 15 years, Milton's team of Threat Hunters have stopped hundreds of thousands of threats and assisted organizations in defending against threat actors around the clock.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Milton Security Media Inquiries:

Contact: Sal Vilardo, Director of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 843.408.7869

Website: www.miltonsecurity.com

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

SOURCE Milton Security, Inc.