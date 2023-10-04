Milton Street Capital Acquires Purge Rite, LLC

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Street Capital LLC ("Milton Street"), a Houston-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Purge Rite, LLC ("PurgeRite" or the "Company").

PurgeRite is the leading provider of mechanical flushing and filtration services for water-based HVAC and geothermal systems. PurgeRite ensures these systems operate with maximum efficiency and reliability across a variety of critical environments, including data centers, semiconductor fabrication, K-12 schools, universities, medical centers, and other advanced manufacturing operations. Clean, efficient systems reduce power and water usage, ongoing maintenance, and downtime, delivering meaningful savings and peace of mind to facility owners and operators.

PurgeRite and its technicians operate a fleet of owned equipment, customized for the systems and environments the Company serves. PurgeRite is equipped to provide flushing services for any size project and is often featured in engineering specifications as the standard for commissioning hydronic systems. The Company services both new systems pre-commissioning as well as existing systems undergoing renovation or in need of remediation.

PurgeRite was founded in 2008. Since its founding, PurgeRite has established itself as an industry thought leader and the go-to partner for the most demanding mechanical flushing projects. Mechanical contractors, engineers, and facility owners alike rely on PurgeRite's years of experience when designing, engineering, and executing complicated flushes.

"We are excited to partner with Russell and his team to support their growth," said Kevin Crook, Partner at Milton Street. "The Company's technical expertise, culture, and passion for the solutions they provide are unmatched. We look forward to helping them capitalize on the growing demand for their services."

"With Milton Street's support we are making substantial investments in people, equipment, and technology," said Russell Buras, CEO. "Our partnership with Milton Street will enable us to expand our geographic reach and increase our capacity while maintaining the flexibility and service levels our customers have come to know and expect from PurgeRite."

For further information about PurgeRite, please visit purgerite.com or email [email protected].

About Milton Street Capital
Milton Street is a Houston-based private equity firm focused on control investments in North American manufacturing, rental, distribution, and service companies with EBITDA typically ranging from $5 million to $20 million. The firm seeks opportunities to create value and transform companies into sustainably great businesses through active engagement in strategy, human capital, and commercial and operational improvements.

