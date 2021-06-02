Milton Street Capital Completes Sale of American Trailer Rental Group

Milton Street formed ATRG in 2017 through the initial acquisition of Meisler Trailer Rentals. At the time, ATRG had a rental fleet of 5,700 units and two locations. Milton Street partnered with CEO John Brooks to acquire five additional family-owned businesses, open four greenfield locations, and invest heavily in the rental fleet to drive double digit organic growth annually. The rapid growth was supported by a substantial investment in people and systems which led to a rental fleet of 17,000 units, 19 locations, and near-term ambitions to be a national rental company.

"Milton Street has been an outstanding partner. The bottom line is outstanding people, outstanding working relationship, and someone other CEOs should want to work with. They supported our team with insight and capital from day one," said John Brooks, CEO of ATRG.

"It was an absolute pleasure working with John and as an investor I could not ask for a better partner," said Francis Carr, Managing Partner at Milton Street. "John is an excellent operator and the ultimate team builder and motivator. His enthusiasm for this business is boundless."

Lincoln International and Willkie Farr & Gallagher advised Milton Street on the transaction.

American Trailer Rental Group, LLC is a family of companies representing some of America's most respected storage and logistics solutions providers. ATRG's rental fleet of 17,000 high quality storage, cartage, and over the road trailers serves customers across a multitude of industries with solutions customized to their logistics needs. ATRG has 19 locations across the U.S. today.

Milton Street is a Houston-based private equity firm established to manufacture market-leading returns by transforming lower middle market industrial companies into sustainably great businesses through a hands-on approach to human capital, and commercial and operational improvement. Milton Street is investing out of its first fund and has two other portfolio companies, IC Biomedical and ZXP Technologies.

