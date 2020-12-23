Milton Waner, MD, FCS(SA), is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Waner, MD, FCS(SA), is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his professional excellence as a Pediatric Facial Plastic Surgeon & Co-Founder at Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York.

As a well-seasoned and highly respected Pediatric Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Waner is leading an outstanding career having accrued 35 years of professional excellence primarily working with children. He has garnered a commendable reputation as a founder of pediatric facial plastic surgery and for his vast repertoire of expertise in vascular anomalies of the head and neck. Additionally, having been at the forefront of many breakthroughs, he has authored and co-authored well over 100 peer-reviewed articles, 37 book chapters, and 3 textbooks concerning hemangiomas vascular malformations of the head and neck and related topics. In his current capacity, he serves as the Co-Founder at Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York, located within the Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital at 210 East 64th Street. Dr. Waner has devoted the past 17 years providing the most comprehensive care for children and adults affected by a vascular birthmark or tumors. The most quality of services is offered for patients including the assessment of clinical records and imaging studies, the analysis of photographs of the lesion, in-office clinical consultations, and treatments including surgery, laser, embolization, sclerotherapy, drug management, and combination treatments, just to name a few.



In 1977, Dr. Waner completed his undergraduate studies with his Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery degree from the University of Witwatersrand Medical School in Johannesburg South Africa. Thereafter, he completed his internship and general surgical training at the University of Witwatersrand Affiliated Hospitals and his residency within the Division of Otolaryngology/Department of Surgery at the University of Witwatersrand. He also completed a research fellowship in head and neck cancer at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Following his training, he accepted a faculty position in the Department of Surgery at the University of Sydney in Australia. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Waner became board-certified in both general surgery and vascular surgery by the American Board of Surgery.



Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Waner excelled in varying positions prior to his role at Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York. Following his training, he accepted a faculty position in the Department of Surgery at the University of Sydney in Australia. In 1988 he left Australia to join the faculty of the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. In 2001 he was promoted to the rank of Professor in the said Department. He also held the Benjamin and Milton Waner Endowed Chair in Pediatric Facial Plastic Surgery at Arkansas Children's Hospital. Dr. Waner takes pride in pioneering many surgical approaches in his career including the treatment of hemangiomas and vascular malformations and the development of the medical applications for copper vapor lasers. He holds numerous US and international patents on medical devices such as a pair of infrared glasses that can visualize veins through intact skin.



A Fellow of the College of Surgeons South Africa, Dr. Warner is in constant pursuit to remain abreast of the latest innovations in her field. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and maintains active memberships with professional organizations including the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, American Academy of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, International Society for the Study of Vascular Anomalies, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.



In light of his professional excellence, Dr. Waner is the recipient of many awards and accolades awards including an Honor Award presented by the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and the Children's Miracle Network Achievement Award. He is consistently included in several lists of top physicians including America's Top Doctors, The Best Doctors in America, and The Best Doctors in New York. A tugboat operating in New York harbor was also named after him.



In his spare time, Dr. Waner is an avid guitar player and music writer.



Dr. Waner dedicates this honorable recognition to James Y. Suen, MD, his Mentor and the Chairman of the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Arkansas Medical Center.



For further information, please visit https://www.vbiny.org/.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

