Milton's Craft Bakers Celebrates 28th Brand Anniversary by Making an Impact with The Birthday Party Project

Milton's Celebrates Company Milestone with Its Nonprofit Partner

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton's, the maker of delicious, thoughtfully crafted, better-for-you foods, worked together with its charitable partner, The Birthday Party Project, to celebrate the brand's 28th anniversary by adding a little extra magic to one of The Birthday Party Project's monthly birthday celebrations for children experiencing homelessness.

Milton's Celebrates The Brand's 28th Birthday with a Custom Pizza Cake for Kids Attending The Birthday Party Project's Magical May Celebration in Dallas, TX

The Birthday Party Project's May birthday celebration in the nonprofit's hometown of Dallas, Texas featured a magic theme, where the kids in attendance were treated to a magic show and fun activities before a special addition to help celebrate the Milton's brand 28th anniversary: a custom cake designed to look just like a Milton's Uncured Pepperoni Pizza, baked by Elizabeth Rowe aka The London Baker, best known for winning both Netflix's Is It Cake? and Food Network's Cake Wars.

In addition to the birthday celebration, Milton's, The Birthday Party Project, and Elizabeth will engage their communities to provide an additional financial contribution through a social media initiative. For every comment made on Milton's Pizza Cake Birthday Reel, Milton's will donate $1, with the goal of reaching a total contribution of $2,800 in honor of Milton's 28th brand anniversary.

"Milton's and The Birthday Party Project believe that joy changes lives, so we were thrilled to celebrate our own brand anniversary in a way that supports and amplifies the incredible work done by The Birthday Party Project," said John Reaves, CEO of Milton's Craft Bakers. "Our partnership with The Birthday Party Project reflects our values and highlights our community support not only on Milton's birthday, but throughout the year by providing our thin and crispy cauliflower crust pizzas for all to enjoy the Birthday Party Project's monthly events."

"It has been fantastic to work with Milton's, as we share the belief that every child deserves to be celebrated on their birthday," said Wade Lairsen, CEO of The Birthday Party Project. "Milton's has been a fantastic addition to our monthly birthday parties, and we're excited to be part of their milestone birthday by providing lasting memories through joy and delicious food to kids in need."

With more than 2.5 million children in the United States living in a shelter each year, The Birthday Party Project aims to bring a level of normalcy to the day-to-day by not letting milestones like birthdays go unnoticed. To date, the organization has celebrated more than 28,000 birthday kids and hosted more than 2,600 birthday parties, with 73,000 kids attending those parties.

To learn more about The Birthday Party Project and how you can support its mission, visit www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org. To learn more about Milton's mission and the community impact it achieves with its charitable partners, visit https://www.miltonscraftbakers.com/.

About Milton's

Milton's is inspired by the way friends and family gather to share good times that are meaningful and memorable. Understanding and innovating for the needs of today's consumer led Milton's to craft satisfying better-for-you products that bring people together to savor the moment. Milton's offers a range of flavorful, crispy Gluten Free Crackers, Organic Crackers, and Gourmet Crackers, as well as Thin & Crispy Cauliflower Crust Pizzas. Milton's products can be found in grocery and club stores nationwide, including Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, Albertsons, Safeway, Kroger, Walmart, Target, Costco, Amazon.com and more. To learn more about Milton's and to find a store near you, please visit www.miltonscraftbakers.com.

About The Birthday Party Project

The Birthday Party Project brings JOY to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of a birthday celebration! With the support of birthday enthusiasts, aka volunteers, the non-profit organization partners with homeless shelters to celebrate the lives of children living there. During the pandemic, they have shifted from in-person parties to Birthday in a Bag-which gives kids everything they need to feel celebrated on their birthday, gift and cake included! Since its inception, The Birthday Party Project has celebrated with over 65,000 kids in 19 cities across the country. For more information about The Birthday Party Project, visitwww.thebirthdaypartyproject.org.

