Milu Health and Tokio Marine HCC - A&H Group Partner to Provide Self-Funded Plans with Opportunity to Positively Impact Members' Healthcare Experience in Real Time

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milu Health, Inc. a digital healthcare provider focused on leveraging electronic health record data to help patients identify major health issues and get access to high quality care, today announced a strategic partnership with Tokio Marine HCC -A&H group (TMHCC), an industry leader in stop loss insurance solutions. The collaboration is designed to bring data-driven insights, proactive care interventions and better health outcomes to patients who are members of health plans sponsored by TMHCC employer-clients, while helping employers better manage high-cost claims.

Through this partnership, employers selecting Tokio Marine HCC – A&H Group as their stop loss carrier will be able to bring Milu Health to their employees at no additional cost. Employees gain access to Milu's team of nurses and pharmacists, who proactively reach out in real time via digital encounters to consented patients whenever medication issues, care gaps, or escalating health events are identified.

"This partnership is a gamechanger for self-funded employers who continue to face rising costs and reduced healthcare options," said Sasha Gribov, Milu Health's Co-Founder. "By combining Milu's real-time interventions with TMHCC's leadership in stop loss insurance, we are delivering a first-of-its-kind solution that both improves patient care and reduces costs for employers."

"At TMHCC, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that not only address financial risk but also drive improved outcomes for employees, said Robby Kerr, Tokio Marine HCC – A&H Group Chief Product Officer. "By partnering with Milu, we gain the ability to provide producers and administrators with real-time insights and targeted interventions that enhance the member experience while optimizing policyholders' risk management strategies in today's evolving market."

About Milu Health

Milu Health is a digital healthcare provider that exists to identify and resolve major medical issues for its patients proactively, by leveraging real-time clinical data and AI. Milu's provider team of pharmacists and nurses helps patients through medication review and reconciliation, care gap identification and closure, and finding other ways to help patients get access to high quality, affordably priced care when they need it.

About Tokio Marine HCC - A&H Group

Tokio Marine HCC – A&H Group is the marketing name used to describe the medical stop loss, organ transplant and group gap medical-related insurance operations of Tokio Marine HCC through its wholly owned subsidiary HCC Life Insurance Company (HCC Life). HCC Life is a leading provider of medical stop loss insurance through brokers, consultants and third-party administrators. The Company has financial strength ratings of 'A+' (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, 'A++' (Superior) from AM Best, and 'AA-' (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings. HCC Life is backed by the financial strength of its parent company, HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. For more information about HCC Life, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com/life. For further information about TMHCC's partnership with Milu Health contact Steve Butz, Vice President of Product Development at [email protected] .

SOURCE Milu Health