MilVil App Founder Moves - Offers Advice to Military Spouses

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh time is a charm! Katie Glover, founder of the military moving app, MilVil, completed her seventh move in the military this month. However, she warns fellow military spouses, this one was very different.

Moving from overseas, she came stateside before her family. The goal – to establish a residence and make it easier on the kids.

"The first thing everyone needs to realize, is the housing market is crazy," said Glover, who is also a licensed real estate broker in North Carolina. "I was looking at houses that had 50 showings in one day, 28 offers before I even walked in."

The first piece of advice for the move – figure out where you want to live, get pre-approved, and work with an agent prior to the move. Even though the military offers time for house hunting, this year, that time may not be enough.

Second - change your packing list! Whether families experience delays due to quarantine, or with buying/renting a home, reduce out of pocket expenses by throwing a pot or pan and some utensils into your luggage.

Third – this is the time for a clean break! In past years, families found themselves underwater on homes during the move, and chose to rent out, rather than sell. Across many military communities, we are in a seller's market. Whether it's a home you are in now, or a home from several moves ago, this is the market to sell unwanted homes.

Fourth – download and use the MilVil app. The app is set up to make the moving process easier. Even with all the unknowns of the pandemic, the app will assist in keeping organized, and understanding more about the entire process.

"Even with all of my experience, I found myself jumping on the app, just to ensure I was keeping on track," said Glover.

Founded in 2015, MilVil Inc. helps service members and their families through the Permanent Change of Station (PCS) process through an interactive app with semi-custom checklists, tips, calendars, budgets, receipt recording and more. The app's main mission is to make the PCS process easier through increasing understanding and communication during the move.

The app is currently available on the App Store and Google Play. More information is available on the company's website: MilVil.com or through contacting MilVil directly at [email protected] or 910.987.6552.

