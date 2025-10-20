Milvus Advanced Raises Seed Round to Scale Industrial-Scale Substitution of Critical Elements With Next-Generation Nanoalloy Technologies

Milvus's proprietary materials have been independently validated for their superior performance and durability. With this new funding, the company will accelerate its mission to recreate Earth's rarest metals from abundant elements and scale commercialization across clean energy, transport, electronics, and chemical manufacturing.

Engineering the Next-Generation of Engineered Alternative Elements

Today's energy and electronics sectors rely heavily on rare metals such as platinum group metals: scarce, expensive, and sourced from geopolitically fragile regions. This creates cost volatility, insecure supply chains, and environmental damage. Milvus eliminates these constraints by recreating the properties of rare metals using sustainable, earth-abundant nanoalloys that deliver equal or superior performance, with a focus on electrochemical and optoelectronic applications.

Milvus Advanced is tackling this bottleneck by recreating their properties using sustainable, earth-abundant nanoalloys delivering equal or superior performance of these critical elements, focusing first on electrochemical and optoelectronic applications at a fraction of the cost without relying on supply chain unreliability.

Milvus operates on a B2B model, delivering next-generation nanoalloy technologies to sectors where performance, cost, and sustainability intersect. Deep tech industries are urgently seeking new material alternatives. Milvus is uniquely positioned to unlock the next materials revolution.

Key application areas include:

Clean Energy & Transport: Enhance efficiency in hydrogen and solar systems performance

Chemical Manufacturing: Enable cleaner, more energy-efficient industrial reactions

Electronics: Improve device performance, energy efficiency, and longevity

Reshaping the Catalyst Industry

"What if the periodic table did not limit us?" said Assia Kasdi , CEO of Milvus Advanced. "We are rewriting the elemental rules: our technology offers a clear path to scale low-carbon solutions without relying on rare materials. This funding fuels our mission to scale production, grow our team, and bring our metal substitutes to industries building the next generation of climate solutions."

With the seed capital, Milvus will continue to rapidly move from scientific breakthrough to scalable impact. Its first-of-a-kind nanoalloys and membranes are already tested in partnership with global electrolyser OEMs and chemical manufacturers. With this funding, Milvus will expand its team, scale production and commercial partnerships, enter the U.S. market to establish advanced materials manufacturing and strategic partnerships, and deepen R&D into new material systems.

"Milvus is redefining what's possible in material performance," said Hussein Kanji , Founder and Partner at Hoxton Ventures. "Their materials have demonstrated superior results in demanding electrochemical and optoelectronic applications—and they're doing it with a step-change in scalable production. At a time when industries are constrained by the limits of critical earth metals, Milvus is opening a new frontier that can accelerate clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and next-generation electronics."

About Milvus

Founded in Oxford, Milvus designs next generation of low-cost nanomaterials that replace some of the world's most scarce and strategic materials in clean energy, catalysis and optoelectronics. By leveraging widely available elements and proprietary materials engineering, Milvus catalyzes a future where the energy transition is not only possible but elemental.

Media Contact:

Tim Turpin, CodePR

[email protected]

SOURCE Milvus Advanced