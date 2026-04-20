Milvus Robotics Introduces the SEIT F1500S Forklift-Type Autonomous Mobile Robot for Advanced Material Handling

ATLANTA, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milvus Robotics has officially introduced its latest advancement in industrial automation, the SEIT F1500S, a stacker-type fork autonomous mobile robot (AMR) meticulously engineered to transform material handling within dynamic manufacturing and warehousing environments. This next-generation solution is specifically designed to replace manual, error-prone workflows with a safer, more predictable, and fully autonomous system. Designed for fast deployment and high-mix production environments, the F1500S delivers operational flexibility, precision, and reliable material transport, enabling manufacturers to streamline intralogistics while maintaining production agility.

Key to its performance, the SEIT F1500S boasts a powerful 3,500 lbs (1,500 kg) payload capacity to heights of 8.86 ft (2.7 0 m). Complementing its strength, it stands as the fastest forklift AMR in the market to effortlessly navigate narrow aisles and busy corridors, performing end-to-end, high-accuracy cycles without requiring fixed infrastructure like floor markers or magnetic tape. The F1500S is designed for complex, flexible tasks, including automated floor-to- shelf or shelf-to-floor transfers, ensuring reliable pickup, transport, and precise positioning within warehouse systems for ground pick pallet types. It is also uniquely versatile, capable of handling custom load formats and specialized load carriers to seamlessly integrate with diverse operational needs.

The SEIT F1500S boasts a powerful 3,500 lbs (1,500 kg) payload capacity to lifting heights of 8.86 ft in (2.70 m). Alongside these lifting capabilities, the unit stands as the fastest forklift AMR in the market, allowing it to navigate narrow aisles and busy corridors with maximum efficiency. The F1500S is designed for complex, flexible tasks, including automated floor-to- shelf or shelf-to-floor transfers, ensuring reliable pickup, transport, and precise positioning within warehouse systems. The unit is uniquely versatile, supporting standard industrial pallet formats as well as custom load carriers, and can communicate with other autonomous systems such as conveyors to ensure a fluid, 24/7 intralogistics flow.

Advanced Perception and Safety Architecture

The SEIT F1500S is built upon advanced technological pillars that prioritize both safety and operational efficiency. It features sophisticated spherical 3D perception architecture and LiDAR-camera fusion technology that precisely detects pallet types, position, and condition with high precision. The system identifies subtle misalignment or structural variations, enabling consistent, high-accuracy cycles despite pallet variability or human-driven workflow operations. To further elevate safety, a dedicated fork sensor monitors the space behind the load in real time, detecting objects or human movement before each approach and lift. This additional layer of safety ensures controlled handling and reduces the risks traditionally associated with manual forklift operations.

Samil Ozden, CEO, commented, "The SEIT F1500S provides true autonomy to warehouse and industrial environments where aisles are busy and workflows change constantly, offering an immediately deployable path toward fully autonomous material handling." To see this technology in action, Milvus Robotics will be showcasing the SEIT F1500S performing live material-handling tasks at the MODEX 2026 show, Booth A3426.

For more information, visit milvusrobotics.com.

Milvus Robotics is an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solution provider serving industrial and warehouse environments worldwide. Established in 2011, Milvus designs and develops its robotics hardware, software, and fleet management systems in-house, enabling high levels of integration, customization, and operational reliability. The company's SEIT AMR family and Fleet Manager software help organizations automate material flow, increase workplace safety, and optimize production and warehouse performance. Today, Milvus Robotics operates globally, with robots deployed in more than 20 countries and a growing presence across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

SOURCE Milvus Robotics Corp