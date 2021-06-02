Milwaukee Air & Water Show Cancelled for 2021

MILWAUKEE, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The welcome sounds of thunder, and the spectacular military and civilian precision acrobatics over Milwaukee - will again be silent and unseen this summer. The 2021 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, scheduled for July 24-25 this year with the US Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron, "America's Ambassadors in Blue," will not be held, due to several major factors affecting the event.

"It is unfortunate families in our community will not be able to enjoy the Milwaukee Air & Water Show again this year," said Doug Gordon, President/CEO of WaterStone Bank. "But we look forward to getting together next year to watch the Blue Angels, and other performers, at the lakefront."

"This was a hard decision that impacts so many involved with the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, but it is the right decision during this unprecedented time," said Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director Guy Smith. "We are eager to be a part of the show's return in the future."

"Given all the factors affecting our ability to put on a quality event, there was no other choice," Milwaukee Air & Water Show President Paul Rogers said. "We will come back stronger, safer and ready for the 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, which is scheduled with the US Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, as well as many other world-class military and civilian air show performers," he added.

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show, presented by WaterStone Bank, is unique in Milwaukee's history and provides affordable, wholesome entertainment for the entire family. From its grassroots beginnings in 2002, the air & water show has grown into Wisconsin's largest free event, providing a substantial economic impact to Milwaukee's local economy.

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is Milwaukee's masterpiece of sound and color that showcases the role of aviation & technology in the community, the history of air power, and provides a forum for educating young people about aviation, and encourages the natural excitement these upcoming generations have for flight.

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show, proudly honors our armed forces and veterans, provides the community with a meaningful understanding and tribute to our nation's armed forces and supports military veterans, provides Wisconsinites the value and commitment that our country's armed forces provide to keep our residents safe.

