MILWAUKEE AIR & WATER SHOW TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE AT MILWAUKEE MITCHELL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

MILWAUKEE, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milwaukee Air & Water Show presented by Waterstone Bank is thrilled to announce that show owner and director Brian Allendorfer Jr. will be hosting a press conference on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at 11 AM at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport ahead of this year's highly anticipated event, taking place Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26, 2026 on Milwaukee's stunning lakefront.

The press conference will offer media representatives an exclusive opportunity to hear directly from Brian Allendorfer Jr., a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant and air show industry veteran with more than two decades of experience. Having previously served as military liaison for the Chicago Air & Water Show, the largest free-admission air and water exhibition in the United States, Allendorfer brings unmatched expertise to Milwaukee's beloved summer tradition.

"We are committed to delivering not only a world-class aerial and water performance for Milwaukee, but the best overall experience we've ever offered our audience," said Allendorfer. "This year, we've made meaningful improvements across the board, and we look forward to sharing all of that with the community."

This year's show features a stellar lineup of performers, including USAF F-16 Viper Demo Team, USAF F-22 Raptor Demo Team, USMC MV-22 Osprey Demo Team, U.S. Air Force Parachute Team - Wings of Blue, Jack Aces Formation Aerobatic Team, The Pink Jet (L-39 Albatros), and many more.

New for 2026, attendees can look forward to significant upgrades to the overall show experience, including improved parking and traffic control, increased portable restroom facilities throughout the venue, and an all-new, fully inclusive VIP area featuring food, beverages, and priority parking. The show's official website has also been overhauled to provide a smoother and more informative experience for attendees planning their visit.

Those interested in attending Milwaukee's most anticipated summer event are encouraged to reserve their seats in the VIP section by purchasing tickets in advance. Tickets for the VIP all-inclusive options are available now at https://tickets.eventhub.net/e/milwaukee-air-water-show/tickets.

Members of the media planning to attend the July 7th press conference are required to RSVP ASAP in order to receive their necessary credentials for entry. For press inquiries, please contact First Station Media. Lena Levy at [email protected] or text (414) 807-0032.

About the Milwaukee Air & Water Show

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is Wisconsin's premier free, family event of the summer and one of the top air shows in the United States. We invigorate the local economy, support our Veterans and Armed Services communities, and deliver significant economic impact each year, exceeding $3 million.

To learn more, visit https://mkeairwatershow.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

MSgt Brian L. Allendorfer Jr.

Air Show Consultants, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Milwaukee Air & Water Show