Milwaukee Art Museum Celebrates One Millionth Child Benefiting from Kohl's Cares

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milwaukee Art Museum proudly congratulated 8-year-old Sophia Monson of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the one millionth child reached by Kohl's Cares programming at the Museum. While building a sculpture in the Kohl's Art Generation Studio, Sophia, her father and baby sister were surprised with a prize package made up of Milwaukee Art Museum merchandise, a gift bag of art supplies, a $250 Museum gift card and a cake to share with other families at the Museum.

"We are so proud that we could celebrate the one million milestone with Sophia, her dad and sister," said Emily Sullivan, Director of Youth and Family Programs, Milwaukee Art Museum. "Since Kohl's began their support in 2008, Kohl's Cares has helped us make the Milwaukee Art Museum a truly family-friendly world-class art museum, opening up new possibilities for families and children from the entire region."

Since 2008, Kohl's Cares has supported a variety of family-friendly programs including the Kohl's Art Generation Studio, the Kohl's Art Generation Lab: Haitian Art, Kohl's Color Wheels out in the community, Kohl's Family Sundays, Kohl's Storytime in the Galleries, and the Kohl's Art Generation Touch Tour app. In 2017, Kohl's Cares also took on sponsorship of the Museum's policy of free admission for kids 12 and under, keeping the program intact.

Sophia said her favorite parts of the Museum are "looking at the art and making art."

Kids 12 years old and under are free every day the Museum is open thanks to Kohl's Cares.

About the Milwaukee Art Museum



Home to a rich collection of more than 30,000 works of art, the Milwaukee Art Museum is located on the shores of Lake Michigan. Its campus includes the Santiago Calatrava–designed Quadracci Pavilion, annually showcasing three feature exhibitions, and the Eero Saarinen–designed Milwaukee County War Memorial Center and David Kahler‒designed addition. The Museum recently reopened its Collection Galleries, debuting nearly 2,500 world-class works of art within dramatically transformed galleries and a new lakefront addition. This reimagined space also allows for the presentation of additional changing exhibitions. For more information, please visit: mam.org.

General Admission Pricing



$19 Adults



$17 Students (w/ID), Seniors (65+)



Free for Kids 12 & under every day thanks to Kohl's Cares



Free to Members



Free to Wisconsin K–12 teachers with valid school ID or pay stub



Free the first Thursday of every month, sponsored by Meijer

Adult tour groups or school groups should call 414-224-3842.

