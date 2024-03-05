Milwaukee Boot Company Introduces Sneakers, Loafers to Handcrafted Men's Offerings

MILWAUKEE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, premium men's and women's footwear and accessories brand Milwaukee Boot Company announces its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection debuting men's sneaker, loafer, and select dress casual styles as a first for the brand. The collection showcases eight all-new footwear styles and 10 new accessory styles, taking inspiration from Milwaukee's deep history as a leader in leather manufacturing and motivated by the desire to bring high-quality, handcrafted footwear to the brand's customers that can be worn all year. Milwaukee Boot Co.'s classic styles are given a hard-wearing touch through the use of materials like a rugged pull-up leather that will patina or a water-resistant suede, integrated into the SS24 Collection for a Midwestern aesthetic and long-lasting benefits.

Continuing with the brand's embodiment of rugged yet refined in their design, Milwaukee Boot Co. has taken timeless silhouettes and employed innovative construction to make these shoes lighter and more flexible, prioritizing comfort along with longevity. Each new style boasts a leather padded OrthoLite™ insole for all day wear and soft glove-tanned leather lining for natural breathability. All products are now available for purchase online, in store at Milwaukee Boot Co.'s flagship retail store located in Milwaukee's iconic Iron Horse Hotel, and at local retailers across the US.

"Our customers wanted the same craftsmanship, quality and comfort all year round," says Zaid Malack, CEO of Milwaukee Boot Company and Moral Code. "These new shoes bridge the gap between rugged and casual, so our customers can seamlessly incorporate them into their lifestyle. With this expansion, just as with our boots, it's rare that you find brands that are making all of the products themselves like we do. From tanning our own leathers, to hand-stitching our uppers and making our own soles, we own every step of the material sourcing and production. When you wear footwear by Milwaukee Boot Co., it's actually by Milwaukee Boot Co."

Building on the brand's well-loved men's selection and their first women's collection released last fall, the SS24 Collection continues Milwaukee Boot Company's dedication to handcrafted leather styles that tell the story of and show respect to Milwaukee's history. The brand's love for its city is apparent in every brand aspect: from product names that honor Milwaukee figures and sites, to material selection, to the entirety of the design process which unfolds in their Milwaukee headquarters.

Milwaukee Boot Co. also announces its newest brand ambassador, local beer distributor + enthusiast and Milwaukee native, John Clark. Leather and beer are two of the oldest and most vital industries in Milwaukee – a perfect pairing to usher in a new chapter for Milwaukee Boot Co. As an ambassador John will be working to make a difference in the local community, as he already does as an advocate for men's mental health and breaking the stigma around asking for help.

Founded in 2019 in their original flagship location in the heart of Walker's Point, Milwaukee, Milwaukee Boot Company's products come from four generations of shoemakers and artisans and operate out of family-owned factories worldwide. For decades, the brand has handcrafted leather goods with painstaking care for other brands under private label, and with the creation of Milwaukee Boot Co. brought their products to market directly while showcasing their love for the city they work and live in. The brand is under the portfolio of Milwaukee-based retail luxury goods company Well Dressed Men along with DTC men's and women's footwear and accessories brand Moral Code . Each handcrafted offering gives a nod to Milwaukee's history, spirit, and wealth of industry. The brand's flagship store relocated to the Iron Horse Hotel in June of 2022.

To view and shop Milwaukee Boot Company's SS24 Collection and first-ever sneaker, loafer, and select dress casual styles, please visit milwaukeebootcompany.com . You can also find their first-ever women's line launched last fall here .

