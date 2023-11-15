MILWAUKEE BUCKS INTRODUCE ALSCO UNIFORMS AS THE NEW MOP CREW SPONSOR

News provided by

Alsco Uniforms

15 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

Partnership showcases why It Pays to Keep Clean with Alsco Uniforms

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms, the worldwide leader in providing laundry services for linen, uniforms and facility services to customers including restaurants, healthcare, automotive, and industrial facilities, is proud to announce a new, pivotal partnership with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.

Ben Fox, vice president of sales and marketing, expressed immense enthusiasm about the venture, saying, "We're thrilled to be showcasing Alsco Uniforms to Bucks fans over the coming years. The Alsco Uniforms Mop Crew will be the keynote to our sponsorship, underscoring to businesses why It Pays to Keep CleanTM with Alsco Uniforms."

Alsco Uniforms will be showcased on the Mop Crew shirts and the mop itself throughout the season. This partnership makes sense as it allows Alsco Uniforms to demonstrate to Bucks fans how they can partner with Alsco Uniforms to keep their businesses safe and clean.

Matt Pazaras, the Bucks' chief business development and strategy officer, shared his excitement: "We're excited to partner with Alsco Uniforms. The Alsco Uniforms Mop Crew will be mopping the Bucks' court in style during games this season, expertly outfitted with Alsco uniforms and mopheads."

ABOUT ALSCO UNIFORMS
Alsco Uniforms (alsco.com) is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating 135 years in business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for a range of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 12 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep CleanTM with Alsco Uniforms. Join Alsco on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlscoUniforms, on X at @alscouniforms, on Instagram at @alscoinc, and on LinkedIn at Alsco.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Alsco Uniforms

Also from this source

The Orlando Magic Announce Alsco Uniforms as Official Team Partner

The Orlando Magic Announce Alsco Uniforms as Official Team Partner

The Orlando Magic announced today a partnership with Alsco Uniforms, the worldwide leader in rental laundry services for linen, workwear uniforms and ...
Alsco Uniforms doubles down for second season with Philadelphia 76ers as the official sponsor of the Floor Crew

Alsco Uniforms doubles down for second season with Philadelphia 76ers as the official sponsor of the Floor Crew

Alsco Uniforms, the worldwide leader in providing laundry services for linen, uniforms and facility services to customers including restaurants,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Textiles

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.