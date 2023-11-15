MILWAUKEE BUCKS INTRODUCE ALSCO UNIFORMS AS THE NEW MOP CREW SPONSOR

Partnership showcases why It Pays to Keep Clean with Alsco Uniforms



SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms, the worldwide leader in providing laundry services for linen, uniforms and facility services to customers including restaurants, healthcare, automotive, and industrial facilities, is proud to announce a new, pivotal partnership with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.

Ben Fox, vice president of sales and marketing, expressed immense enthusiasm about the venture, saying, "We're thrilled to be showcasing Alsco Uniforms to Bucks fans over the coming years. The Alsco Uniforms Mop Crew will be the keynote to our sponsorship, underscoring to businesses why It Pays to Keep CleanTM with Alsco Uniforms."

Alsco Uniforms will be showcased on the Mop Crew shirts and the mop itself throughout the season. This partnership makes sense as it allows Alsco Uniforms to demonstrate to Bucks fans how they can partner with Alsco Uniforms to keep their businesses safe and clean.

Matt Pazaras, the Bucks' chief business development and strategy officer, shared his excitement: "We're excited to partner with Alsco Uniforms. The Alsco Uniforms Mop Crew will be mopping the Bucks' court in style during games this season, expertly outfitted with Alsco uniforms and mopheads."

ABOUT ALSCO UNIFORMS

Alsco Uniforms (alsco.com) is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating 135 years in business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for a range of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 12 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep CleanTM with Alsco Uniforms. Join Alsco on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlscoUniforms, on X at @alscouniforms, on Instagram at @alscoinc, and on LinkedIn at Alsco.

SOURCE Alsco Uniforms