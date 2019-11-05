Milwaukee Criminal Defense Attorneys Matt Meyer, Ben Van Severen, and Matt Last Recognized as Wisconsin's Best

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Locally owned criminal defense law firm Meyer Van Severen, S.C. announced today that the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys (AIOCLA) nominated it as one of the "10 Best Law Firms" in Wisconsin. AIOCLA's law firm selection criteria requires that firms: obtain 10/10 in client satisfaction, are top-rated, are industry leaders, have no unresolved complaints, and have been awarded for their contributions. The award recognizes exceptional and outstanding client service. Meyer Van Severen was previously nominated for the award, only accepting it in 2019.

Criminal defense attorneys Matt Meyer and Ben Van Severen.

Meyer Van Severen partners Matthew Meyer and Benjamin T. Van Severen are proud of the achievement, indicating "we've worked very hard for our clients, and we're proud of the successes we've achieved. This milestone is a great achievement, but we continually strive for better results for our clients. With the addition of criminal defense attorney Matt Last, we're more confident than ever. We will continue working hard for every client we serve."

Matt Meyer has been continually nominated by AIOCLA as one of Wisconsin's 10 best attorneys for client satisfaction, winning the award every year between 2014 and 2019. Ben Van Severen received the same awards in 2016 and 2019. The new recognition solidifies Meyer Van Severen's reputation in the Wisconsin criminal defense community.

About Meyer Van Severen, S.C.

Meyer Van Severen, S.C. began serving clients facing criminal and drunk driving charges throughout Wisconsin in 2014. Originally only criminal defense attorneys Matt Meyer and Ben Van Severen, in 2018 the firm added Attorney Matt Last to the team. The criminal defense attorneys at Meyer Van Severen defend drunk driving, violent crime, firearm, homicide, child abuse, drug, domestic violence, property, and sexual assault cases. The firm handles cases at both the trial and appellate level. Individuals seeking representation can contact Meyer Van Severen, S.C. directly at (414) 270-0202.

For more information, please visit https://milwaukee-criminal-lawyer.com

Contact

To learn more about Meyer Van Severen, S.C., please contact

Matthew Meyer, Partner

316 N. Milwaukee Street, Ste. 550

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Office: (414) 270-0202

228516@email4pr.com

SOURCE Meyer Van Severen, S.C.

