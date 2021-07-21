Milwaukee Defense Attorneys Recognized for Excellence

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Van Severen, S.C., a criminal defense law firm based in Milwaukee, WI, announced today that criminal defense attorneys Matthew R. Meyer and Benjamin T. Van Severen were nominated by Super Lawyers to be part of their 2021 Wisconsin Rising Stars list. Meyer has been on the list yearly since 2015. Van Severen was first named in 2016 and also maintained the yearly award.

Matthew R. Meyer, co-founder of the firm expressed his excitement: "Ben and I have always been committed to providing aggressive, smart criminal defense to individuals throughout Wisconsin. I'm glad our efforts are consistently recognized and I hope we're able to continue growing the firm and providing better representation to more people in Wisconsin."

Ben Van Severen, co-founder of the firm agrees with Meyer's optimism: "Our firm has consistently grown since inception. All of the other criminal defense attorneys at Meyer Van Severen, S.C. are committed to fighting just as hard as Matt and I do. I'm looking forward to their future nominations."

As the awards at Meyer Van Severen, S.C. continue to roll in, the firm also continues expanding its physical presence throughout Wisconsin. "Last year we opened an Ozaukee County office, but we have plans for further expansion throughout Wisconsin," said Meyer. The firm has considered offices are far West as Dane County and as far north as Brown County.

About Meyer Van Severen, S.C.

Meyer Van Severen, S.C. began serving clients facing criminal and drunk driving charges throughout Wisconsin in 2015. The criminal defense attorneys at Meyer Van Severen defend drunk driving, violent crime, firearm, homicide, child abuse, drug, domestic violence, property, and sexual assault cases. The firm handles cases at both the trial and appellate level. The firm consists of Matthew R. Meyer, Ben Van Severen, Matt Last, Greg Isaac, Conner Helvig, and Brian Nelson. Individuals seeking representation can contact Meyer Van Severen, S.C. directly at (414) 270-0202.

