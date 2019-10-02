Milwaukee IT Pros, Business Leaders Invited to Explore Cloud Solutions at Onix' Going Google in Milwaukee on Oct. 24

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee-area business leaders and IT professionals, are you ready to see how the cloud can change the way your organization works, but perhaps a trip to Google HQ in California isn't in your budget?

Leading cloud solutions provider Onix is bringing Google Cloud experts to Milwaukee for an open-house event on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 3:30 - 6 p.m. — at no cost!

Join Onix and its special guests from Google Cloud at The Ivy House, 906 S. Barclay St., in Milwaukee for an afternoon of hands-on cloud exploration aimed at all sectors. From commercial settings to manufacturing, retail to hospitality, healthcare to education or local government to federal, cloud computing can spur major transformation.

During this free, educational open house, participants will gain valuable face time with Googlers and Onix cloud experts in a relaxed, informal setting that encourages them to explore all that Google Cloud has to offer.

Participants will see firsthand the benefits of G Suite, Google Cloud Platform, Google Cloud Search, Google Maps Platform and Chrome OS and Chromebooks — and learn more about what it takes to elevate to the Cloud. There also will be time for networking with Googlers, Onix experts and fellow local IT pros.

The Details...

What: Going Google in Milwaukee

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 3:30 - 6 p.m.

Where: The Ivy House, 906 S. Barclay St., Milwaukee, WI 53204

Check-in runs from 3:30 to 4 p.m., followed by a brief kickoff presentation. Register for this free event today.

About Onix

Onix is a leading cloud solutions provider that helps guide organizations' digital transformation and positions them for the future. Through a variety of cloud-based services -- cloud migration, workplace collaboration, enterprise search and location-based technology -- Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' operational and technology pain points. The company achieves this with solutions from such industry leaders as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including digital accessibility of websites and online documents through its Equidox brand and cloud billing and budget management tool OnSpend.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto and Ottawa. The company also maintains a strong presence across major cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Texas, the San Francisco Bay area, Boston, Chicago and New York. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

Contact:

Robin Suttell

Onix

216-801-4984

robin@onixnet.com

SOURCE Onix

Related Links

www.onixnet.com

