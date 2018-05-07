Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Names United Heartland 2018 Top Workplace

"Receiving this award for the eighth year in a row is a proud accomplishment for our organization," said Steve Cooper, president of United Heartland. "We are a company that deeply cares about our employees, customers and agents. First-in-class customer service is our highest priority and an exceptional work environment helps United Heartland employees provide service that separates us from the competition. The end-result is highly satisfied customers and agents."

The Top Workplaces Award recognizes 25 large companies with 500 or more employees, 50 midsize companies with 150 to 499 employees and 75 small companies of 50 to 149 employees.

About United Heartland

United Heartland is the marketing name for United Wisconsin Insurance Company, a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

