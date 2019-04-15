Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Names United Heartland 2019 Top Workplace

NEW BERLIN, Wis., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, United Heartland has been named to the list of Top Workplaces in southeastern Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. United Heartland, a leading national workers' compensation insurance company, was selected in the midsize workplaces category.

"We are a company that deeply cares about our employees, customers and agents," said Steve Cooper, president of United Heartland. "To receive this award for nine consecutive years is a tremendous honor. We are so proud of our exceptional employees. Our work environment helps them provide the kind of service that separates us from the competition."

The Top Workplaces Award recognizes 25 large companies with 500 or more employees, 50 midsize companies with 150 to 499 employees and 75 small companies of 50 to 149 employees.

About United Heartland

United Heartland is the marketing name for United Wisconsin Insurance Company, a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

