Milwaukee Law Firm Adds Another Criminal Defense Attorney to Roster

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Locally owned criminal defense law firm Meyer Van Severen, S.C. announced today that it added another criminal defense attorney to its roster. Gregory Isaac joined Matt Meyer, Ben Van Severen, and Matt Last on January 6, 2020. With the addition of Mr. Isaac, the firm grows to a total of four total attorneys. Since graduating Marquette University Law School in 2016, Mr. Isaac has dedicated his entire practice to criminal defense. He'll bring his skills to the firm as an associate attorney.

Criminal Defense Attorney Gregory Isaac

Meyer Van Severen partners Matthew Meyer and Benjamin T. Van Severen are proud of the achievement. They indicated "we've worked incredibly hard to grow the firm and provide representation to individuals in need throughout the community. Adding Greg to our firm will allow us to effectively represent more individuals throughout southeastern Wisconsin. We remain continuously dedicated to defending individuals charged with any drunk driving or criminal charges throughout Wisconsin."

Matt Meyer went on to speak of future growth in the firm. "In March 2020 we'll be physically expanding the firm to a much larger office. While currently we only have the capacity for four attorneys at Meyer Van Severen, we're moving to an office capable of supporting seven attorneys and support staff. We're excited about the future and how we can continue helping people." Meyer indicated that the firm will remain in Milwaukee's Third Ward neighborhood throughout the expansion.

About Meyer Van Severen, S.C.

Meyer Van Severen, S.C. began serving clients facing criminal and drunk driving charges throughout Wisconsin in 2014. Originally only criminal defense attorneys Matt Meyer and Ben Van Severen, in 2018 the firm added Attorney Matt Last to the team. The criminal defense attorneys at Meyer Van Severen defend drunk driving, violent crime, firearm, homicide, child abuse, drug, domestic violence, property, and sexual assault cases. The firm handles cases at both the trial and appellate level. Individuals seeking representation can contact Meyer Van Severen, S.C. directly at (414) 270-0202.

For more information, please visit https://milwaukee-criminal-lawyer.com

Contact

To learn more about Meyer Van Severen, S.C., please contact

Matthew Meyer, Partner

316 N. Milwaukee Street, Ste. 550

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Office: (414) 270-0202

232266@email4pr.com

SOURCE Meyer Van Severen, S.C.

Related Links

https://milwaukee-criminal-lawyer.com

