Milwaukee Police Tap Envisage To Improve, Increase Training Transparency

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisage Technologies, the industry leader in training and compliance solutions for first responders, today announced it will be working with the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Police Academy on streamlining their training, performance management and reporting through Envisage's Acadis Readiness Suite. Acadis is designed for the exacting needs of public safety leaders, with a particular focus on officer training, compliance, case management, professional development, legal defensibility and public accountability.

‍Using Acadis, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is taking a proactive approach to policing by improving the delivery, reporting, and transparency of training for their full-time sworn officers. Acadis will be used within the department and at the Milwaukee Police Academy, which provides all new MPD recruits with the skills needed to work as full-time officers.

By streamlining delivery and management of instruction, as well as maintain detailed and accurate training records for every trainee and officer, MPD will cut down time-consuming processes. With legally defensible documentation, they will also minimize their litigation risk.

Envisage will provide MPD and its Police Academy with several training modules that are purpose-built to deliver:

Training — tracks individual training records from initial hiring through separation or retirement, provides development of course curriculum, tracks training progress and test scores, and collects data into detailed transcripts for each officer and cadet.

— tracks individual training records from initial hiring through separation or retirement, provides development of course curriculum, tracks training progress and test scores, and collects data into detailed transcripts for each officer and cadet. Learning Management — delivers SCORM-compliant online training courses, allows self-registration to online courses, and tracks successful completion of training events.

— delivers SCORM-compliant online training courses, allows self-registration to online courses, and tracks successful completion of training events. Performance Evaluations — designs and captures officer reviews for personnel during basic, advanced, and on-the-job training programs.

The MPD has won numerous awards highlighting its community outreach efforts in recent years, including the MetLife Foundation Excellence in Civic Engagement, Excellence in Neighborhood Revitalization, Youth Safety awards, and the Webber Seavey Award for quality in law enforcement.

"The Milwaukee PD has worked hard to improve relations and service within their community. By choosing Acadis, they enhance their ability to do more and be more efficiently trained. We're excited to support their mission and help them automate their workflows, so they can save time, effort, and be able to focus more on what matters—the training and safety of their officers," said Ari Vidali, CEO and founder of Envisage Technologies.

Media Contact:

Jamie Newton

[email protected]

SOURCE Envisage Technologies