Milwaukee School of Engineering Partners With Everspring to Support Online MBA

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services, announces an expansion of its partnership with Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). The expanded partnership will include marketing support for MSOE's online MBA program.

This expansion builds on the partnership launched in 2022 when Everspring engaged with MSOE to deliver market research, supplemental course development, and marketing services to grow program enrollments university-wide. MSOE offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees and is known for its hands-on, experiential learning methodology that emphasizes practical application.

Everspring will provide strategic and tactical marketing support for MSOE's online MBA program. The program prepares learners to solve business problems in a technical world and to apply their knowledge across strategic business functions. Students may choose specializations in leadership and business analytics.

"Everspring is excited to expand our partnership with MSOE and to help them to attract new talent to their online MBA program," said Douglas Reiner, senior vice president of university partnerships at Everspring. "Students are increasingly seeking both flexible graduate business programs, and programs that offer practical learning experiences with the ability to specialize, which we know provides a big advantage in the market."

As a specialized higher education marketing and academic solutions provider, Everspring offers a full range of services to build high-quality online and hybrid programs and attract students. Marketing services include a suite of brand development, performance marketing, integrated marketing communications, lead generation and enrollment management services that enable universities to cultivate awareness and deliver rapid, sustainable enrollment growth for their programs.

About Milwaukee School of Engineering

Milwaukee School of Engineering is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow. The independent, non-profit university has about 2,800 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering, business and nursing. Faculty are student-focused experts who bring real-world experience into the classroom. This approach to learning makes students ready now, as well as prepared for the future. Longstanding partnerships with business and industry leaders enable students to learn alongside professional mentors and challenge them to go beyond what's possible. MSOE graduates are leaders of character, responsible professionals, passionate learners and value creators. For more information, visit msoe.edu .

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

