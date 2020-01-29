Milwaukee® Tool Connects Smart Tools to Procore Through One-Key Integration

CARPINTERIA, Calif. and MILWAUKEE, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that Milwaukee Tool, a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades, has integrated their One-Key digital platform for tracking tools and equipment with Procore. The integration marks the launch of Milwaukee Tool's first project management integration, bringing the Milwaukee Tool One-Key technology to the Procore platform.

The Milwaukee Tool One-Key integration ties important equipment tracking information to the Procore platform. Underutilized, lost or stolen, and under-billed tools and equipment can have a negative impact on a company's budget. Milwaukee Tool One-Key leverages the Internet of Things (IoT) and provides a new level of control and access to information about your tools, inventory management, and tool reporting.

"Managing tools, equipment, and inventory on-site is incredibly important to specialty and self perform contractors," said Rusty Reed, Chief Strategy Officer at Procore. "With this integration field personnel can now manage these assets and have confidence they are tied to the correct Procore project. Projects are linked between your Procore account and One-Key so there is less set up to do when a new project comes online."

The integration between Procore and Milwaukee Tool provides specialty contractors and self perform contractors with an easy-to-use and viable inventory and tool management solution. Leveraging the Milwaukee Tool One-Key system allows Procore users to track which project assets are being utilized, and transfer them to other projects or back to the warehouse when not in use.

"With continued focus on the construction trades, we're proud to deliver disruptive innovation that breaks down traditional barriers to productivity and efficiencies by delivering solutions that connect the field to the back office," said Corey Dickert, Sr. Vice President Product Management at Milwaukee Tool. "We're proud to partner with an industry leading Construction Management solution, Procore, who shares our passion in creating a more connected job site."

Today, there are more than 40 Milwaukee tools that are One-Key enabled with hundreds of thousands of users who have downloaded the One-Key app. Visit the Milwaukee Tool One-Key integration page on the Procore App Marketplace to enable the integration or learn more.

About Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool, founded in 1924, is a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades that offer increased productivity and unmatched durability. Whether it is through their world-leading M12™, M18™, and MX FUEL™ cordless systems, the ground-breaking performance of their M12 and M18 FUEL™ products, jobsite lighting, time-saving accessories, or innovative hand tool and storage products, Milwaukee® is dedicated to delivering a steady stream of advanced, trade-specific solutions. Milwaukee Tool is a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI). For more information on the full line of Milwaukee® products, please call 1-800-SAWDUST or visit www.milwaukeetool.com .

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at procore.com.

