Milwaukee Tool to Expand Manufacturing Presence in MS, Creating Over 1,200 New Jobs

Milwaukee will invest $60 million in advanced technology and manufacturing equipment to support the operation of their new 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Grenada. During the last decade, the company has grown their employee headcount in the state from 526 in 2010, to more than 2,343 in 2020. Of the 1,200 overall jobs Milwaukee will bring into the region, 800 of these jobs will reside in the new Grenada facility, and the remaining 400 will reside across their existing MS locations.

Milwaukee has designed, engineered, and manufactured products in the United States since 1924 and is dedicated to driving growth and creating jobs in the U.S.

"Throughout the last decade, Milwaukee Tool has experienced rapid growth across the globe, with sales growing more than 20% each year. Amid this growth, we're going to continue aggressively investing in our product development, and diversifying our manufacturing base through expansion projects in the United States," said Joe Galli, Chief Executive Officer at Techtronic Industries.

In the last five years alone, Milwaukee has invested $368 million in domestic expansion projects and now employs 5,500 people in the U.S.

Currently, the company has manufacturing, distribution, and operations presences around the nation in Greenwood, Olive Branch, and Jackson, MS, as well as in Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Mukwonago, and Sun Prairie, WI, and Greenwood, IN. Earlier in 2020, the company also announced their plans for a new hand tool manufacturing plant in West Bend, WI, which is anticipated to open in 2022.

U.S. manufacturing has been, and will continue to be, a critical part of the company's global footprint.

Milwaukee Tool, founded in 1924, is a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades, offering increased productivity and unmatched durability. Milwaukee Tool has had a presence in the US since its founding in 1924, and has invested significantly over the last decade to further increase its US footprint in manufacturing, R&D, office and distribution space. Whether it is through their world-leading M12™, M18™, and MX FUEL™ cordless systems, the ground-breaking performance of their M12 and M18 FUEL™ products, jobsite lighting, time-saving accessories, or innovative hand tool and storage products, Milwaukee® is dedicated to delivering a steady stream of advanced, trade-specific solutions. Milwaukee Tool is a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI) (HKEx stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY). For more information on the full line of Milwaukee® products, please call 1-800-SAWDUST or visit www.milwaukeetool.com.

