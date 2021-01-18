Milwaukee Unified Emergency Operations Center Launches HealthyMKE Website - A Digital Hub for COVID-19 Vaccine and Public Health Information

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthyMKE, a website consolidating trusted resources and connecting Milwaukee county residents with COVID-19 vaccine and health resources, has launched. The site is sponsored by the Milwaukee Unified Emergency Operations Center (UEOC) and developed and maintained by INPOWER, a local Black, and woman-owned communications agency located in the 53206 Zip code.

HealthyMKE offers a Vaccine Connector Tool which matches individuals and organizations identified in Phase 1A seeking vaccines with registered Vaccinator Organizations. HealthyMKE provides real-time updates on vaccine eligibility and vaccination sites in Milwaukee county.

HealthyMKE also provides Frequently Asked Questions, access to the county's COVID-19 Dashboard, TestUpMKE, IMPACT 211 and Health Compass Milwaukee, along with flu shot locations, and 11 municipal health department websites. Spanish and Hmong translations will soon be available, along with webinars, podcasts, and email/text alerts for those who register to receive COVID-19 vaccine updates. Registering for alerts does not constitute a registration to receive the vaccine. Individuals should contact a health care provider to determine vaccine eligibility and schedule a vaccination.

"Over the course of the pandemic, we have looked to different sources for information - the CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Milwaukee County COVID-19 Dashboard, the City of Milwaukee health department, the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC)," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. "They, along with municipal health departments, health care providers and media have contributed to COVID-19 information available online for Milwaukee area residents. HealthyMKE provides an easy to navigate, single source for the most valuable of these resources."

HealthyMKE is supported with funding and resources from Milwaukee Health Care Partnership, MCW, Greater Milwaukee Foundation, United Healthcare Community Plan of Wisconsin and the Alliance of Health Insurers.

"Public and private partnerships have incredible value in helping us navigate the pandemic. From our partnership to stop evictions in real time to sending critical aid to organizations working in historically underserved communities, partnerships have been key in meeting the needs of area residents during this tough time," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "HealthyMKE is another example of the impact those partnerships have in providing needed resources and information to the community."

Established in March 2020, the UEOC facilitates efforts among local government, fire, EMS, law enforcement, public health, health care, academia, the business community and others to coordinate and elevate a unified multi-sector public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing affected vulnerable populations.

SOURCE Medical College of Wisconsin

