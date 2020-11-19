MIM Software Inc. Announces Collaboration with Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre to Improve Patient Management

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced today a collaboration with Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre (Peter Mac) in support of its Prostate Cancer Theranostics and Imaging Centre of Excellence (ProsTIC) program.

Peter Mac and MIM Software will collaborate to improve prostate cancer patient management through the program. ProsTIC will develop tools that aid clinicians in oncologic cancer staging, treatment planning, therapy response assessment, and recurrence detection.

Peter Mac introduced the ProsTIC program to expand clinical trial research, establish an educational hub on the benefits of new technology, and conduct further research on next-generation targets.

"The Prostate Cancer Theranostics and Imaging Centre of Excellence at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne is proud to collaborate with MIM Software to enhance our program," said Professor Michael Hofman, Nuclear Medicine physician, and physician-scientist at Peter Mac. "Clinical researchers will collaborate with MIM Software to perform advanced analysis of PET images and develop new methods for whole-body tumor analysis. We hope to identify new prognostic or predictive imaging biomarkers and also contribute to the development of artificial intelligence algorithms that will improve patient outcomes through improved, personalized medicine."

PET/CT imaging is an essential tool for disease identification. However, the process of differentiating a tumor from normal uptake on oncologic PET/CT scans is time-consuming. There is also an immense amount of quantitative data in these exams not currently captured and potentially important for determining a patient's prognosis. The collection of this data will result in more personalized patient care, including treatment response assessment.

"There is a demand for more quantitation to increase clinician confidence, and MIM Software can play a significant role in helping to predict patient outcomes as a result of data-driven decision-making," said Aaron Nelson, MD, Chief Medical Officer of MIM Software Inc. "This collaboration with Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre will help develop a reproducible and efficient method for quantification of FDG and Ga-68 PSMA PET lesions."

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-focused and innovative imaging, workflow, and data solutions. MIM Software offers a central software package that allows industry-leading oncology tools to be utilized together to ensure plan quality and maximize effective data usage and efficiency.

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, MIM Software is a privately held company with offices worldwide.

To learn more about MIM Software, visit www.mimsoftware.com .

About The Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre

Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre is a world-leading cancer research, education, and treatment center, and Australia's only public health service solely dedicated to caring for people affected by cancer.

The hospital has over 3,200 staff, including more than 700 laboratory and clinical researchers, all focused on providing better treatments, better care, and potential cures for cancer.

To learn more about Peter Mac and the ProsTIC program, visit www.petermac.org/ProsTIC .

SOURCE MIM Software Inc.

