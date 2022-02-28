MIM Software Inc. Announces Global Partnership with GenesisCare

The partnership between GenesisCare and MIM Software was created with the focus of improving cancer patient outcomes. Tweet this

"Our partnership with GenesisCare exemplifies MIM Software's commitment to delivering scalable technologies and solutions that can support, sustain, and impact patients' lives on a global scale," said Andy Nelson, CEO of MIM Software.

MIM Software will supply, implement, and support MIM Premier®, MIM SurePlan™ MRT, and a comprehensive set of automation and AI platforms across all of GenesisCare's global treatment centers. The partnership leans on GenesisCare's vision of optimizing and automating treatment delivery to a high level, for which it will leverage MIM Software's expertise and world-class imaging technologies to drive data empowered decisions.

"Providing a technology uplift on such a scale opens the door to continuous access to collaborative innovations that patients can benefit from almost instantaneously, regardless of where they are geographically located," said Kanak Chatterjee, Vice President of Business Development at MIM Software.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with MIM Software, building on the strong foundations and success with the solution in our clinics in Australia and Europe," said Keith Hansen, Chief Strategy & Corporate Development Officer at GenesisCare.

"Over the past 18 months, we have invested significant time and capital in upgrading and installing innovative treatment technologies in our centers across the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, and Spain, so that our patients can access world-class cancer care at their doorstep. By implementing MIM Software into our clinics, we will be able to fully realize the benefits of these advanced technologies and provide highly advanced stereotactic treatment techniques that deliver the best possible outcomes for our patients."

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is a privately held company with a dynamic working environment. It is headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3,500 centers worldwide.

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, Cardiac Imaging, and Radiation Oncology.

To learn more, visit mimsoftware.com .

About GenesisCare:

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, GenesisCare is a global healthcare company and one of the world's largest integrated oncology organizations. The company's purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. This is grounded in the belief that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition.

GenesisCare is the world's largest provider of radiotherapy – a vital treatment option for cancer patients – and provides patients with access to diagnostics, medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiotherapy, and novel therapies alongside the ability to participate in the latest clinical trials. With a growing research and trials program numbering more than 150 clinical trials, a contract research organization, and global innovation programs focused on precision medicine and novel therapies, GenesisCare aims to bring new therapies to more patients in need in a more affordable way.

Every year, GenesisCare clinical teams treat more than 400,000 patients at more than 440 locations. For cancer treatment, that includes more than 300 locations in the United States, 40 locations in Australia, 14 in the United Kingdom, and 16 in Spain, with more than 30 new centers under development. The organization employs more than 6000 highly trained physicians, healthcare professionals, and support staff across Australia, Europe, and the United States. GenesisCare also offers Cardiology and sleep services at more than 80 locations across Australia. For more information, visit genesiscare.com

SOURCE MIM Software Inc.