MIM Software Inc. Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Molecular Radiotherapy Dosimetry

CLEVELAND, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced today it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for molecular radiotherapy (MRT) dosimetry.

MRT is an effective form of therapy that uses radiopharmaceuticals such as Lutathera (Lu-177 DOTATATE) and Azedra (I-131 iobenguane) to target tumors based on certain receptors that these tumors express.

Until now, there has not been an effective way to measure the absorbed dose from MRT for an individual patient. This is due to a lack of access to quantitative SPECT images and tools for calculating dose on the patient's own anatomy. MIM SurePlan™ MRT provides both quantitative SPECT reconstruction and voxel-based absorbed dose calculation by utilizing the patient's own images, allowing for personalized dosimetry measurements.

"We are excited to bring this new technology to Nuclear Medicine departments across the United States," said Andrew Nelson, CEO of MIM Software. "This will enable clinicians to discover and perform more precise treatments while reducing radiation to critical organs. As a result, we believe this will have a significant impact on patient management for these new therapies."

MIM SurePlan MRT provides timesaving tools for organ and tumor segmentation, deformable registration, and voxel-based dosimetry for molecular radiotherapy. Other features of MIM SurePlan MRT include multi-tracer theranostics support, quantitative SPECT and planar corrections, and dosimetry reporting tools.

MIM Software will demonstrate MIM SurePlan MRT at the SNMMI 2019 Mid-Winter Meeting January 18-19 in Palm Springs, CA. Attendees wishing to view a demonstration can visit MIM Software's booth in the exhibit hall.

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of radiology, nuclear medicine, neuroimaging, cardiac imaging, and radiation oncology. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, MIM Software is a privately held company with offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.mimsoftware.com.

