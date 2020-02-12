MIM Software Inc. to Collaborate with Sirtex Medical to Provide Patient-Specific Y-90 Dosimetry

CLEVELAND, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced today a collaboration with Sirtex Medical, a leading manufacturer of targeted liver cancer therapies, that will provide patient-specific dosimetry of Yttrium-90 (Y-90) microspheres globally.

As part of this collaboration, Sirtex will now have the ability to provide MIM Software's MIM SurePlan™ LiverY90 software solution alongside the company's SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres. This will help quantify and improve Y-90 treatments that benefit patients in the overall treatment care path. MIM Software will continue to provide its industry-leading service and support directly to Sirtex customers.

MIM SurePlan LiverY90 provides timesaving tools for liver and tumor segmentation and allows for patient-specific dose calculation on Y-90 PET and Bremsstrahlung SPECT images after administration of permanent Y-90 microsphere implants. Patient-specific dosimetry provides immediate quantitative data, allowing physicians to make quick and informed decisions about next steps for treatment.

"This collaboration represents a tremendous opportunity to make tools like patient-specific dosimetry available to a much larger number of sites," said Andrew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of MIM Software, Inc. "We believe that patient-specific dosimetry will enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions and thus have a positive impact on patient care. Additionally, Sirtex's close connection to and understanding of its customers will help us provide a solution that will be very relevant to customer needs."

"We are excited to partner with MIM Software and for our teams to work together to deliver innovative solutions to our customers," said Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sirtex. "Combining our expertise and resources in treating hepatic tumors will provide an even higher level of support to clinicians and ultimately improve treatment outcomes for patients."

Y-90 microspheres deliver local radiation as permanent brachytherapy implants to tumors in the liver. Currently, PET or SPECT images are obtained after treatment to verify the distribution of microspheres. Now, absorbed dose from the Y-90 microspheres can be calculated on a voxel-by-voxel basis using the PET or SPECT images.

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of radiation oncology, radiology, nuclear medicine, neuroimaging, and cardiac imaging. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, MIM Software is a privately held company with offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.mimsoftware.com .

About Sirtex Medical

Sirtex Medical is a global healthcare business with offices in the U.S., Australia, Germany and Singapore, working to improve outcomes in people with cancer. Its current lead product is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres. More than 100,000 doses have been supplied to treat patients with liver cancer at more than 1,300 medical centers in over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.sirtex.com.

SIR-Spheres® is a registered trademark of Sirtex SIR-Spheres Pty Ltd.

