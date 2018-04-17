Y90 dosimetry is a new add-on functionality to MIM Software's existing standalone medical device software. The functionality was determined to be an extension to scope of the existing certification and, therefore, covered under MIM Software's current CE Mark.

Y90 microspheres deliver local radiation as permanent brachytherapy implants to tumors in the liver. Currently, PET or SPECT images are obtained after treatment to verify the distribution of microspheres. Now, absorbed dose from the Y90 microspheres can be calculated on a voxel-by-voxel basis using the PET or SPECT images.

MIM SurePlan LiverY90 provides timesaving tools for liver and tumor segmentation, deformable registration, and allows patient-specific dose calculation on Y90 PET and Bremsstrahlung SPECT images after administration of permanent Y90 microsphere implants. The absorbed dose can be calculated for tumors and the liver to help provide important additional information to the clinician.

MIM Software will demonstrate MIM SurePlan LiverY90 at the 2018 European Conference on Interventional Oncology April 22-25 in Vienna, Austria. Attendees wishing to view a demonstration can visit booth 10.

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. provides practical imaging solutions in the fields of radiation oncology, radiology, nuclear medicine, neuroimaging, and cardiac imaging. MIM offers solutions for PC and Mac® workstations, mobile iOS, and cloud-based platforms. MIM is a privately held company that sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, visit www.mimsoftware.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mim-software-receives-approval-to-market-mim-sureplan-livery90-in-europe-300630330.html

SOURCE MIM Software Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mimsoftware.com

