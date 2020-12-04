MIME to Offer $100,000 in Platform Credits to BIPOC Beauty Brand Founders

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIME, a leading personalization company for global beauty brands, is offering $100,000 in platform credits to beauty brands that are owned by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color ("BIPOC") founders. These BIPOC brands will be able to accelerate their sales with MIME's Foundation Shade Finder Tool.

MIME recently analyzed 498 shades from the most popular foundation brands for their unique color properties. The graph shows different brands from top to bottom while the luminance (or how dark or light) the shade is from left to right. While some brands like Brand B lead the way in options for darker skin tones, the others have a huge opportunity to increase their shades for deeper skin tones.

"We must continue helping the BIPOC communities," says MIME founder Chris Merkle. "Diversity and inclusion are not a trend. 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone and we want to help these beauty brands jumpstart their 2021 growth with a powerful tool that allows them to compete with cutting edge AI."

The credits will be awarded to up to 25 beauty brands which can be used to waive onboarding costs and monthly platform usage as MIME helps accelerate their online and/or in-store sales.

MIME is already working with new beauty brands around the world that are responding to the demand for darker foundation shades, like Baddie Labs and Délali Robinson Cosmetics.

"MIME helped us verify with data that the market for melanin-rich, deep skin tone shades is still underserved. That is exactly why we created our foundation line. MIME is helping us personalize recommendations to our audience in a way that others cannot," says Adodo Délali Robinson, founder of Délali Robinson Cosmetics.

"Diversity is integrated into all product decisions – down to the R&D and engineering levels where development testing cannot pass until we test against all skin tones," adds Merkle. "This is the least I can do as a founder and what we as a company can do to uplift and diversify the beauty industry. We are proud of this initiative."

To apply for the award credits please visit https://www.getmime.com and request more information. MIME will confirm your interest in being considered for the award credits. All applications must be submitted by Dec. 31, 2020. Winners will be announced by the end of January here: https://www.getmime.com/jumpstart2021

