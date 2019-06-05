MiMedx Issues New Presentation for Investors in Advance of 2018 Annual Meeting

The Company's presentation highlights that the three Company nominees are all new to MiMedx and are experienced executives and board members at healthcare companies. One of the Company's nominees is MiMedx's new Chief Executive Officer.

The presentation also describes the Board's response to allegations of misconduct by the Company's former Chairman and CEO, Parker H. ("Pete") Petit, and certain members of his senior management team. Among other things, as described in the presentation, the Board's Audit Committee conducted a thorough investigation with the assistance of outside counsel and advisors that determined that Mr. Petit had engaged in material wrongdoing.

Nevertheless, Mr. Petit is seeking to be elected to the Company's Board, together with two of his business associates. The presentation describes why the Board believes that the election of Mr. Petit would create significant issues for the Company with many of its key constituencies.

Other highlights of the MiMedx investor presentation include:

MiMedx's director nominees are new, experienced and objective. K. Todd Newton , Dr. M. Kathleen Behrens Wilsey and Timothy R. Wright are accomplished industry professionals and, in MiMedx's view, bring the right skills and experience required to act in the best interests of all shareholders and assist with the resolution of the remaining issues stemming from the misconduct of certain members of the former senior management team. In contrast, the Company believes that Mr. Petit and his nominees would not contribute positively to the Board or the Company's ongoing efforts to recover from Mr. Petit's wrongdoing.

Determining to recoup compensation from the Company's former Chairman and CEO, Mr. Petit, as well as the Company's former COO, CFO and Controller, following the completion of the restatement;



Creating an Ethics and Compliance Committee at the Board level;



Hiring a Chief Compliance Officer and implementing plans to ensure compliance and improve internal controls;



Hiring a new CEO; and



Selecting and engaging a new independent auditor.

MiMedx's Board is implementing a Board refreshment plan. In cooperation with Prescience Point Capital Management LLC and its affiliates ("Prescience Point"), one of the Company's largest shareholders, the Board has developed a comprehensive plan to refresh its composition. Under the plan, following the 2019 annual meeting, MiMedx Board's ten-person Board would include six new directors. Notably, none of the incumbent directors whose terms expire at the 2018 annual meeting or the 2019 annual meeting of shareholders will stand for reelection. One of the Company's nominees, Dr. M. Kathleen Behrens Wilsey will become Chairwoman of the MiMedx Board upon her election to the Board by shareholders. One of the Board's other nominees, Mr. Newton, is expected to become the new Chairman of the Audit Committee following the 2019 annual meeting.

The MiMedx Board recommends that shareholders vote in favor of the Company's three nominees, all of whom are experienced industry executives and new to MiMedx. Because the meeting is scheduled for less than two weeks from now, the Board encourages shareholders to vote online or by phone for all of the Company's nominees as soon as they receive the Company's BLUE proxy card.

The investor presentation and other materials for MiMedx's annual meeting of shareholders are available at www.VoteBlueforMiMedx.com.

Sidley Austin LLP is acting as legal advisor to MiMedx.

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is an industry leader in advanced wound care and an emerging therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied over 1.5 million allografts to date. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

