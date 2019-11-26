MiMedx Names William "Butch" Hulse as General Counsel and Secretary

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: MDXG) ("MiMedx" or "the Company"), an industry leader in advanced wound care and an emerging therapeutic biologics company, today announced the addition of William "Butch" Hulse as its new General Counsel and Secretary, effective December 2, 2019. With more than twenty years' experience in large law firms and life sciences organizations, Mr. Hulse brings to MiMedx legal, risk management, compliance and operational expertise and a track record of success.

Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer, commented, "With a rare combination of business acumen, deep legal expertise and practical experience, Butch is known as a trusted advisor to senior management and boards. His extensive regulatory knowledge and regenerative medicine experience will be a valued asset to the Company as we advance our BLA pipeline toward specific FDA-approved clinical indications targeting musculoskeletal degeneration and other unmet clinical needs. We are excited to welcome him to the MiMedx team."

About Butch Hulse

Most recently, Mr. Hulse served as a member of Dykema, a full service, national law firm renowned for its litigation and health care practices. His practice focused on a variety of matters, including acting as "outside general counsel" for a variety of life sciences, health care, medical technology and other companies in highly regulated industries, representing clients in government and internal investigations and a variety of complex disputes and litigation matters. Mr. Hulse was frequently called upon to advise companies – from startups to Fortune 500 companies; both public and private– on all matters of dispute resolution, compliance, governance and risk management, including representation in state and federal courts and before regulatory and enforcement agencies.

Prior to joining Dykema, Mr. Hulse was with Acelity (previously KCI), a medical technology company, for a decade in roles of increasing responsibility. In his last role with Acelity, he served as Chief Compliance Officer and Senior Vice President of Quality, Regulatory and Enterprise Risk Management at Acelity LP, where he was a member of the executive management team with direct reporting and advisory relationship to the CEO and Compliance and Audit Committees of Board of Directors. In this role, he was responsible for leading critical business functions, including the management of all facets of regulatory, quality and compliance risks.

Mr. Hulse is a frequent speaker at continuing legal education programs and other medical technology industry-related conferences, as well as a member of multiple legal and compliance associations. He earned a Bachelor's of Arts from Angelo State University, and a Juris Doctorate from the Baylor University School of Law.

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is an industry leader in advanced wound care and an emerging therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied over 1.5 million allografts to date. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

