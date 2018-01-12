Mimedx To Host Shareholder Call On January 18, 2018 To Update Progress On Multiple Clinical Studies And Status Of Patent Portfolio

The Company reported that "Pete" Petit, Chairman and CEO; Bill Taylor, President and COO; Chris Cashman, EVP and Chief Commercialization Officer; and Debbie Dean, Executive Vice President, will be presenting during the January 18th call.

The Company expects the formal presentation to last approximately 45 minutes, after which the call will be open for questions and answers. The subject matter to be covered will include:

Status of Plantar Fasciitis Phase 2B IND study, Plantar Fasciitis Phase 3 IND study, Achilles Tendonitis Phase 3 IND study, and Osteoarthritis IND Phase 2B study;

Impact of Recent Successful Settlement of Patent Infringement Lawsuit; and

Status of Incremental Health Plan Coverage as result of VLU Clinical Study

A listen-only simulcast of this MiMedx shareholder call will be available on the Company's website at www.mimedx.com beginning at 10:30 a.m. eastern time, January 18, 2018. A 30-day on-line replay will be available on the Company's website approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is the leading biopharmaceutical company developing and marketing regenerative and therapeutic biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. "Innovations in Regenerative Medicine" is the framework behind our mission to give physicians products and tissues to help the body heal itself. We process the human placental tissue utilizing our proprietary PURION® Process among other processes, to produce safe and effective allografts. MiMedx proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx is the leading supplier of placental tissue, having supplied over 1 million allografts to date for application in the Wound Care, Burn, Surgical, Orthopedic, Spine, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental sectors of healthcare. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

