MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018

MARIETTA, Ga., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG), a leading developer and marketer of regenerative and therapeutic biologics, announced today that it will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Christopher M. Cashman, EVP and Chief Commercialization Officer, and I. Mark Landy, SVP-Strategic Initiatives, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. eastern time. An audio-only webcast will be available in the investor relations section of the MiMedx website, www.mimedx.com.