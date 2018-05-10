MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018

MARIETTA, Ga., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG), a leading developer and marketer of regenerative and therapeutic biologics, announced today that it will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Christopher M. Cashman, EVP and Chief Commercialization Officer, and I. Mark Landy, SVP-Strategic Initiatives, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. eastern time. An audio-only webcast will be available in the investor relations section of the MiMedx website, www.mimedx.com.
About MiMedx
MiMedx® is a leading biopharmaceutical company developing and marketing regenerative and therapeutic biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. "Innovations in Regenerative Medicine" is the framework behind the Company's mission to give physicians products and tissues to help the body heal itself. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® Process methodology, among other processes, to produce safe and effective allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied over 1 million allografts to date for application in the Wound Care, Burn, Surgical, Orthopedic, Spine, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental sectors of healthcare. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.
