Parker H. "Pete" Petit, Chairman and CEO, Christopher M. Cashman, EVP and Chief Commercialization Officer, and I. Mark Landy, SVP-Strategic Initiatives, are scheduled to present in a "fireside chat" format at 2:30 p.m. eastern time at the Westin Grand Central Hotel. A live audio-only webcast will be available in the investor relations section of the MiMedx website, www.mimedx.com.

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is a leading biopharmaceutical company developing and marketing regenerative and therapeutic biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. "Innovations in Regenerative Medicine" is the framework behind the Company's mission to give physicians products and tissues to help the body heal itself. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® Process methodology, among other processes, to produce safe and effective allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied over 1 million allografts to date for application in the Wound Care, Burn, Surgical, Orthopedic, Spine, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental sectors of healthcare. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mimedx-to-participate-in-the-needham-healthcare-conference-300619479.html

SOURCE MiMedx Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mimedx.com

